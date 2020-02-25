Carotid Stenosis Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2018 to 2028

Carotid Stenosis is a condition where the carotid arteries, the two key arteries that move oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain. By clinical study, presence of plaque is found inside the blood carrying arteries. It is a serous condition which can take a life threatening curve, the aim of the treatment is to remove the plaque buildup and ease the flow of blood through the arteries. Atherosclerosis is the major cause for carotid stenosis. Symptoms of this condition is most likely ignored or miscued until it shapes a bad form. Symptoms are mostly likely start with a mini stroke or transient ischemic attack. This condition stops the brain function for a moment by again resolving it later; weakness, numbness in one leg or arm, drooping face, paralysis are symptoms that should not be ignored. Carotid Stenosis begin with high blood pressure, bad cholesterol, diabetes and smoking. People with present condition of heart diseases are more prevalent to develop Carotid Stenosis. Carotid Stenosis can of mild, moderate and asymptomatic form, the early the symptoms and treatment are performed better the situation.

Carotid Stenosis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The scenario has changed over the years with major healthcare and governing bodies offering prime support to patients with Carotid Stenosis, expanding the Carotid Stenosis market to a greater extent. There are certain risk factors associated with Carotid Stenosis, cardiovascular diseases is one of the major. Carotid Stenosis market would drive on the high prevalence of such heart related diseases which still covers the most number of reported cases. Heart stroke is the foremost cause of mortality and hospitalization in in nearly all European countries and the third key cause of death in the U.S…Carotid Stenosis is one of the key factors responsible for stroke. The global economic burden for cardiovascular diseases is rising, and that too at an unprecedented rate for a significant period of time now.

Many initiatives involving both manufacturer and consumer level insights are addressed to resolve this over burdening and never ending cardiovascular deaths. The market for Carotid Stenosis treatment is living on this trend of cardiovascular diseases, where most certain market players present in the cardiovascular industry offers solutions for Carotid Stenosis. The market is exercising a great run over the period with new emerging players cutting the cost increment. Positive reimbursement scenario for Carotid Stenosis is leading to an expansion in the Carotid Stenosis market. Also, the situation is changing with advent of new advanced treatment tools and responses for Carotid Stenosis. Since all this takes place as a global initiative, targeted for eradicating cardiovascular conditions on a global level. The Carotid Stenosis market is also majorly dependent on a well stated awareness towards such cardiovascular conditions

Carotid Stenosis Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Carotid Stenosis market has been segmented on the basis of Drug Class, Treatment Type, End User and Geography.

Based on Treatment, the global Carotid Stenosis market is segmented as

Diagnosis Doppler Ultrasound CT Angiogram (CTA) Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) Cerebral Angiogram

Surgery Carotid Endarterectomy Carotid Artery Angioplasty Carotid Artery Bypass



Based on Drug Class, the global Carotid Stenosis market is segmented as:

Antiplatelet

Cholesterol-Lowering Statins

Antihypertensive

Other

Based on End user, the global Carotid Stenosis market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinic

Homecare Setting

Heart care center

Carotid Stenosis Market: Overview

The global market for Carotid Stenosis is growing with increase in awareness and manufacturer level differences. With a majority of Carotid Stenosis cases is treated through a surgical route, carotid artery angioplasty is the best minimally invasive surgical procedure to carry out clot formation. Though, Carotid Stenosis market is segmented into three; treatment type, drug class and end user. The most prescribed drug class used for Carotid Stenosis is antiplatelet. Carotid Stenosis market would experience an expansion during the forecast period in relation with the required care and growing awareness towards health issues in developing regions.

Carotid Stenosis Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the Carotid Stenosis market is segmented into eight regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. The North America Carotid Stenosis market is estimated to account a considerable market value share in the global Carotid Stenosis market. Economical, physical and government factors influence the North America Carotid Stenosis market. Europe region has its own significant share in the Carotid Stenosis market and the region is expected to expand with attractive foreign healthcare tourism for Carotid Stenosis treatment. An expansion in the South Asia and East Asia Carotid Stenosis market is valued over the forecast.

Few of the players involved in this market for Carotid Stenosis include Medtronic plc, Cordis Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook Medical and InspireMD Inc.These are few companies present in the Carotid Stenosis market with emergence of new market players in future.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

