Carob Bean Gum Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2026

Carob Bean Gum Market: Introduction

The carob bean gum is obtained from the seed (endosperm) of the carob tree. The carob bean gum is also called as locust bean gum, or algarroba or carubin. The carob bean gum is commonly used as a gelling agent or a thickening agent among the end user industries. The carob bean gum can be converted into gel by micimg xanthan gum or carrageenan. The carob bean gum is mostly used as a food additive for thickening application.

The benefits or advantages of carob bean gum are lowering cholesterol, improving blood sugar level, treatment of gastro esophageal reflux disease, diarrhea, reduces colon cancer, etc. The consumption of carob bean gum and the research on mixture content play a pivotal role to meet the quality with an optimal application technology. The research team in the end user industries are constantly enhancing and updating the carob bean gum solutions for the problems faced among the customers. The

Carob Bean Gum Market: Market Dynamics

The carob bean gum is driven by the food and beverages industry and the growth in processed foods, and baked food products in the developing economies will drive the global carob bean gum market. The diary production is one of the key application which drives the adaption rate of carob bean gum globally. The growing population and the need for dairy products acts as an economic factor in driving the carob bean gum market. The trading companies in the countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal are directly supplying it to the end user industries and it is acting as a key advantage for the growth of supply of carob bean gum in the global market.

The UK is the leading importer of carob bean gum in the European region and after the BREXIT The challenge for the global carob bean gum market is that the carob bean gum is washed with isopropanol or ethanol. The washing is also done by dispersing in hot water to control microbiological load and additional operations for cleaning involves time and cost. This will be an operational challenge for the manufacturers of products that includes carob bean gum.

Carob Bean Gum Market: Market segmentation

The global carob bean gum market can be segmented into type, and end use.

On the basis of type, the global carob bean gum market is segmented into:

Solid

Powder

On the basis of end use, the global carob bean gum market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Mining Industry

Others

Carob Bean Gum Market: Regional Outlook

The Mediterranean region is primary producers of carob bean gum which includes countries such as Italy, Portugal, Spain and Morocco. These countries produces nearly 70-75% of carob bean gum globally. The European countries are the leading producers and consumers of carob bean gum products followed by North America. The consumption of carob bean gum in the US is high and it is due to food industry followed by cosmetic industry. The US, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, and France are the leading carob bean gum product manufacturers.

The consumption of carob bean gum is growing faster in the Asian countries and it is driving the sales among the end use industries. Currently, food and beverages and cosmetic industries are using carob bean gum in large numbers in Asia followed by textile and paper and pulp industries. New investments in manufacturing projects related to the end users in Asian countries are expected to drive the global carob bean gum market during the forecast period. The export of carob bean gum to South East Asian countries are gaining momentum, and the manufacturing of carob bean gum products are expected to face competitiveness. This will drive the global carob bean gum market throughout the forecast period

Carob Bean Gum Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global carob bean gum market are:

AEP Colloids

Altrafine Gums

Cargill

CAROB S.A.

Ceamsa

CP Kelco,

Fiberstar Inc.

FMC Specialty Chemicals

G Araouzos & Son

Gum Technology Corporation

Kerry Group

LBG Sicilia Srl

SOMAR

Tate & Lyle

TIC Gums, Inc.

Vasundhara Industries

