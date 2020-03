Carnitine Supplements Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Carnitine Supplements Market: Overview

Carnitine is an amino acid derivative and is generally used as a supplement. The main role of carnitine is to transport the fatty acids into the mitochondria and the fatty acid is further metabolized to produce energy. Carnitine supplements are used to increase the energy of the body and are also used as weight loss supplements. Research has shown that carnitine can restore the cellular function, helps to fight obesity and diabetes and provides various other health benefits and therefore is used as a supplement. Carnitine supplements are present in the form of powder, liquid, capsules, etc. and are offered in many flavors such as berry, watermelon, etc.

Carnitine Supplements Market: Dynamics

The worldwide prevalence of obesity and overweight population is increasing at an alarming rate. The increase in sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, etc. are the major factors that cause several diseases and disorders. But in recent years, there has been an increase in health awareness among the consumers and therefore the health and fitness trends are increasing all across the globe. Consumers prefer the use of dietary supplements that provide various health benefits and are easy to consume. Carnitine supplements is a suitable choice as a dietary supplement as it helps to maintain blood sugar level, fights obesity, restores cellular function, etc. The companies are trying to develop dietary supplements according to the consumer requirements and therefore have developed carnitine supplements in various forms and flavors. The combination of flavor and high nutritive value might attract the health-conscious consumers and therefore the carnitine supplement market might increase.

The lack of awareness about the benefits of carnitine supplements and the presence of various other supplements might serve as a restraint for the carnitine supplement market. Carnitine is produced in the body and can be obtained from various sources such as animal meat, fish, milk, poultry, etc. and therefore healthy consumers do not require carnitine supplements. Carnitine deficiency occurs only when there is some genetic disorder or due to some diseased condition and therefore the use of carnitine supplement might be restricted and thus might have a negative impact on the carnitine supplement market.

Carnitine Supplements Market: Segmentation

Carnitine Supplements Market segmentation on the basis of form:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Others (e.g. Soft chews, etc.)

Carnitine Supplements Market segmentation on the basis of end-use:

Sports nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Others (e.g. Animal Nutrition and Health, etc.)

Carnitine Supplements Market segmentation on the basis of flavor:

Blue-raspberry

Pineapple

Tropical Mango

Cherry Popsicle

Berry

Others (e.g. Watermelon, etc.)

Carnitine Supplements Market segmentation on the basis of distribution channel:

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online retailing

Direct Selling

Carnitine Supplements Market: Prominent Players

Some of the major key players of are Sports Supplements Ltd, NOW Foods, 1 Up Nutrition, GNC Holdings, Inc., Glanbia Plc, ALLMAX Nutrition, Inc., Scorpion Supplements, Eat Me Supplements, Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) etc., among the others.

