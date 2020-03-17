Carnauba Wax Market Share Analysis, Revenue, Value, Size, Business Developments, Leading Key Players Review, Future Growth Strategies 2023

MRFR Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “Global Carnauba Wax Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” under Consumer Goods category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports.

MRFR Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “Global Carnauba Wax Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” under Consumer Goods category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports.

Market Dynamics

The latest assessment by Market Research Future (MRFR) indicate that the global carnauba wax market is on track to have a profitable run, with an arresting CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Prominent Vendors

The prominent vendors competing within the global carnauba wax market include Foncepi comercial exportadora ltda (Brazil), Koster Keunen, LLC (Netherland), Calwax (U.S.), Kahl GmbH & CO (Germany), Akrochem Corporation (U.S), Strahl & Pitsch (U.S.), Carnauba do Brasil (Brazil), Pontes industria de Cera ltda (Brazil), Tropical Ceras do Brasil Ltda (Brazil) and Poth Hille & Co Ltd (U.K) among others.

Growth Drivers and Key Challenges

World over, the market for carnauba wax is projected to note a strong growth on account of the surge in its use as a food glazing agent used for providing an excellent shine, thereby enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the food item. The carnauba wax market is mostly affected by the supportive regulations implemented by various regulatory agencies including Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (EU). The market depends heavily on the raw materials, which is responsible for the substantial portion of the operational cost for the manufacturers. These raw materials are supplied primarily by the landholders as well as farmers, who use primitive methods for wax extraction.

The product is manufactured mainly in Brazil as the Brazilian palm tree is exclusive to the region. On that note, the wax production is governed by four prominent wax manufacturers by the name of Carnauba do Brasil, Brasil Ceras, Pontes and Foncepi. The number of companies within the market indulge in external third-party distribution channels for selling their products in the worldwide market, whereas the domestic distribution is done via the established distribution channels within the company. Also, the market is characterized by existence of a large number of distributors as well as suppliers.

The feasibility of investment for the global market indicates a high margin for the suppliers as well as the wholesalers, whereas the profit margins for the raw materials suppliers as well as the manufacturers are relatively lower. As per reports, the cost of the product is lesser in Europe and North America and Europe, compared to that in Asia Pacific. Moreover, there is significant variation in prices across the world due to the transportation cost. As a result, the prices in some regions such as North America are considerably lower than the cost in regions like Asia Pacific.

Market Trends

Plenty of Opportunities Envisioned as Carnauba Wax Gains Momentum in Cosmetics Industry

Attractive properties of carnauba wax have given an outstanding boost to its demand in the production of cosmetics as well as personal care products like skin moisturizers, lip gloss, lip balms, and various eye makeup products. The important countries in Asia such as India, Australia, Japan and China are inundated with over 3 billion potential consumers, reflecting the abundance of profitable opportunities for the manufacturers within the cosmetics industry.

For instance, Kahl GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) had made a foray into the cosmetic industry backed by its wide variety of products containing functional ingredients for different beauty products. additionally, the company had launched ‘Lipstick Base 6465’ recently, which is a mix of carnauba wax and oils.

Latest Developments

Micro Powders is expected to launch three natural, sustainable and biodegradable products that are based on International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI). These ingredients are known to provide various benefits to personal care formulators. One of these include Naturescrub Cocoa C50 exfoliants whose core ingredient is based on chocolate brown colored Copernicia cerifera or Carnauba wax. This helps elevating the functionality as well as the aesthetic properties of different personal care formulations.

Market Segmentation

The global carnauba wax market has been segmented on the basis of form, type, and application.

Form-wise, the market can be broken down into powder, flakes, and pellet.

Depending on the type, the market caters to type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 4.

The various applications covered in the report include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, automobiles, and others.

Regional Outlook

The global market for carnauba wax is spread across the key regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East & Africa.

In addition to being the fastest-expanding market, Asia Pacific also controls the prominent portion of the global carnauba wax market as the consumption of carnauba wax within the food and beverage seems to be rising at a significant rate. Also, the booming personal care industry and the subsequently surging product demand from this sector is working in favor of the regional market as well. In addition, with the elevating per capita disposable income giving considerable push to the demand for home care and personal care products, the market is bound to have a lucrative growth pattern in the near future. Apart from this, the hike in the sale of cars across the region has raised the demand for car care products, which has proved to be beneficial for the carnauba wax market in Asia Pacific.

The growing adoption rate in the food & beverages sector, combined with the increased demand from cosmetic & personal care industry is aiding the expansion of carnauba wax market in Europe. Burgeoning working populace, followed by rapid urbanization as well as industrial growth in the region is leading to the heightened demand for ready-to-go food products. This factor is poised to impel the demand for carnauba wax, as it finds widespread use as emulsifiers. Another supplementary factor supporting the market growth includes the thriving pharmaceutical industry in the region, as it used as a glazing and tablet-coating agent.

The market in Latin America is presumed to note a substantial growth during the evaluation period sinc the production as well as export of carnauba wax has observed a sharp rise in recent years. Few renowned companies located in the region include Carnauba do Brasil, Concept commercial exportadora ltda, Tropical Ceras do Brasil Ltda, Pontes industrial de Cera ltda among others.

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Carnauba Wax Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 3 North America Carnauba Wax Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Europe Carnauba Wax Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Carnauba Wax Market: By Country, 2017-2023

