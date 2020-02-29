Carnauba Wax Market Industry Professional Survey by Key Players, Sales, Revenue and Market share by Key countries in 2018-2023

Market Overview:

The carnauba wax is widely used in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care products, and other applications. Carnauba wax is extensively used in processed food as food emulsifiers. Personal care and automobile sector are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global carnauba wax market is spanned across five regions of the world namely, Latin America Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global market and is projected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing consumption of carnauba wax in the food and beverage, and personal care industry among others.

Competitive Overview:

Akrochem Corp

Toa Kasei

Pontes Indústria de Cera Ltda

Cargill

Tropical Ceras do Brasil

TMC Industries

Inc, Roger A. Reed, Inc

First Source Worldwide

Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products and others

Regional Analysis:

The carnauba wax market is segmented across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast years. The growing urbanization and industrial development in the developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of the carnauba wax market. Moreover, adoption rate in the food and beverage industry along with the growing demand for cosmetic & personal products is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Furthermore, with the increasing working population, the demand for on-the-go food products are augmenting in the region which in turn is adding to the market growth due to the extensive use of carnauba wax as food emulsifiers.

North America followed by Europe is expected to show steady growth during the assessment period. The developed personal care and automobile industry are the major factors driving the market of this region. Moreover, the fast-paced lifestyle and the growing working population have augmented the demand for convenience food in the region in turn adding to the growth of the market. The major growth in the carnauba wax market is attributed by Latin America.

The presence of the largest reserve of carnauba wax in the region is expected to drive the market growth. The key country attributing to this growth in Brazil, and the major manufacturer of this region are Concept commercial exportadora ltda (Brazil), Carnauba do Brasil (Brazil), Pontes industria de Cera ltda (Brazil) among others.

Segmentation:

Carnauba Wax Market is segmented into form, type, and application. On the basis of the type, the market is segregated into type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 4. The market by form is segmented into powder, flakes, and pellet. The market by end-user is further segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, automobiles, and others.

Study Objectives of Carnauba Wax Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Carnauba Wax Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Carnauba Wax Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Carnauba Wax Market

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

