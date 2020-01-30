Carminic Acid Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Carminic Acid Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

Carminic acid is a natural colorant extracted from cochineal, the desiccated bodies of dactylopius coccus costa female insects, used widely in making food, cosmetic and medicine.

Carminic acid is the extract from cochineal. The major cultivation countries of cochineal are Peru, Chile, and Mexico, among which Peru produces the most with 75% share worldwide. The main extracts of cohineal are carminic acid and carminic lake, and the former is mainly used in alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, fruit juices, yoghurts, milk drinks, ice creams, confectionery, pastry and pharmaceuticals.

Global production of Carminic Acid increase from 31513 kg in 2011 to 37697 kg in 2015, with average growth rate around 4%. The growth rate is limited by the cultivation capability, although downstream demand is strong. The cultivation area mainly concentrates in South America, and Peru is estimated to occupy 61.39% of the global production in 2016, while Chile is estimated to occupy 8.68%, Mexico 4.65%. For carminic acid produced in other areas, the raw cochineal is also exported from South America.

The global Carminic Acid market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carminic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carminic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DDW COLOR

Holland Ingredients

COLORMAKER

Frutarom

Biocon Del Peru

Proagrosur PerÃº

Natcolor Peru

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Type I

Carminic acid content:less than6%

Carminic acid content: less than7.5%

Carminic Acid Content: ï¼œ90%

Carminic Acid Content: greater than90%

Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

