Cardiovascular Needles Market Driven by Rising Number Of Patients Suffering From Cardiovascular Disease, Obesity, Diabetes And Increasing Aging Population

As a part of various heart and vascular mediations to close a surgical wound, cardiovascular needles are used. Various surgeries such as cardiovascular surgeries, open heart surgery, cardiac valve procedures, heart transplant, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and many more surgeries need cardiovascular needles. Rising number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes and increasing aging population is driving the Cardiovascular Needles Market.

According to survey conducted by Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd. in 2014, about 2.5 Million cardiovascular surgeries take place in U.S. every year, 16% of these procedures are CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft) and 5% include cardiac valve repair surgeries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, around 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, which represent 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, around 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. According to the WHO in 2015, around 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and in 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. Thus, rising occurrence of chronic diseases is mainly propelling the global cardiovascular needles market.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and [email protected] http://bit.ly/2X8cuI5

Market Size & Forecast



Cardiovascular Needle Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in cardiovascular needle market. Moreover, factors such as unhealthy diet, low physical activities in the present generation is anticipated to increase incidences of cardiovascular disorders which in turn will propel the cardiovascular needles market across the globe. The global market for cardiovascular needles is anticipated to sprout owing to replacement with surgical needles use of traditional procedures. The single use or disposable needles segment market share is predicted to increase owing to rising number of outpatient procedures and increasing awareness of infectious diseases. Hospital segment is estimated to grasp a larger share due to escalating number of recurrent cardiovascular interventions.

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sheffield Ltd., CP Medical, Inc., Ethicon Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., FSSB surgical needles GmbH, Rumex International Corporation Ltd., Scanlan International Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Scope & Context

Cardiovascular Needle Market:

On the basis of regional platform, global cardiovascular needle market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Due to swelling geriatric population and added life expectancy, North America will continue to dominate the cardiovascular needle market over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. The market volume of global cardiovascular needle market is expected to boost with new technology of laser drilled cardiovascular needles. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing cardiovascular needle market owing to the elevated existence of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the government outlook of this region to better the quality of needles is additionally expected to increase the demand for cardiovascular needle market in this region.

Global Cardiovascular Needle Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Cardiovascular Needle Market Size, Growth Drivers & Challenges

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders and escalating geriatric demographics are the key propellants for global cardiovascular needle market growth. Besides this, increasing co-morbidities, changing lifestyle, excessive use of tobacco, diabetes and incidence of obesity are some other factors predicted to stimulate the global cardiovascular needle market growth. Moreover, advancing technology in the medical devices is adding fuel to the growth of the market for instance; new technology of laser drilled cardiovascular needle is expected to boost the market volume of global cardiovascular needle market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing government support in the developing countries is further propelling the cardiovascular needles market. However, increasing use of surgical staples in place of needles and suture can behave as restraining factor affecting the demand for cardiovascular needles.

Speak to Analyst for Customization of Business Report: http://bit.ly/2Xd8aYq

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The Global Cardiovascular Needle Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Usage Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By End-User Industries Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics:

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity



Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia Pacific.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609