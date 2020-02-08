Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market to witness huge growth by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide where in one in three people die each year due to heart disease.CVIS is more data driven as compared to CPAPS where patient informatics from integrated Hemodynamics systems, Echo machines, EKG/ECG carts and third-party integrated monitoring systems are all stored within the single CVIS database for patient records and reporting. CVIS has the ability to provide dynamic reporting i.e. images, informatics, measurements, etc. that are structured in a template-type format for efficiency and consistent delivery of patient reports.



The government reforms and incentives to promote the adoption of electronic medical records has propelled the market for Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS).

In 2018, the global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

McKesson

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Merge Healthcare

Cerner

Fujifilm Holdings

Lumedx

Digisonics

Agfa Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Cardiac Cath Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

