Cardiovascular CT Systems Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2028

Cardiovascular CT systems is medical device which is dedicated for cardiac imaging. Cardiovascular CT systems is an advances version of CT scanner which is specially designed for cardiac imaging. The advancement in the technology has led the development of Cardiovascular CT systems which provide imaging of heart with more improved temporal and spatial resolution. Cardiovascular CT systems provide this more improved cardiac imaging in shorter span of time than a regular CT scanner. Also, Cardiovascular CT systems show high resolution three dimensional images heart and blood vessels which allows to understand the cardiac anatomy in much better way. Moreover, Cardiovascular CT systems enable the non-invasive evaluation of anatomy which includes arteries, veins and coronary chambers. The assessment of abnormalities of cardiac chamber can be diagnosed by Cardiovascular CT systems. The cardiac imaging of patients suffering from calcium deficiency is commonly performed with Cardiovascular CT systems.

Cardiovascular CT Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising patient pool suffering from cardiovascular diseases is the primary factor responsible for the significant growth of cardiovascular CT systems market over the forecast period. The advance features of cardiovascular CT systems such as calcium scoring, plaque assessment and motion correction algorithm is rising the demand for cardiovascular CT systems among the healthcare facilities. Moreover, better image quality and better resolution images generated from cardiovascular CT systems than regular CT scanner is also led to robust growth of cardiovascular CT systems market. On other hand, the cardiovascular CT systems are very expensive than regular CT scanner, hence the healthcare facilities in the under developing economies will not afford the installation of cardiovascular CT systems which may deter the revenue growth of cardiovascular CT systems market to some extent.

Cardiovascular CT Systems Market: Segmentation

The global Cardiovascular CT Systems market is classified on the basis of platform type, end user, and region.

Based on platform type Cardiovascular CT Systems market is segmented into following:

64 Slice Scanner

128 Slice Scanner

256 Slice Scanner

Based on end user Cardiovascular CT Systems market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cardiac Cauterization Centers

Cardiovascular CT Systems Market: Overview

In 2017, FDA has approved the first cardiovascular CT system which was manufacture by GE Healthcare. Later in 2018, FDA also approved the cardiovascular CT systems manufacturer by Canon Inc. and Neusoft Medical System. Currently, ‘CardioGraphe’ manufactured by the GE Healthcare is the most commonly sold cardiovascular CT system in the market. The cardiovascular CT systems has become very essential imaging modality during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiovascular diseases become leading cause of death in throughout the globe. It is more often required that patient need urgent cardiac imaging for the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. The advance feature of cardiovascular CT systems provides the robust clinical detail in very short span of time which has upsurge it’s the growth of global cardiovascular CT systems market.

Cardiovascular CT Systems Market: Regional Overview

U.S and EU-5 countries collectively dominate the majority of market share of global cardiovascular CT systems market due to the availability of advance healthcare. After U.S. and EU-5 global cardiovascular CT systems market are ten followed by Japan and China due to the rising number of patient pool suffering from cardiovascular in these countries. India, South Africa, and Australia are the emerging countries in the cardiovascular CT systems market. The cardiovascular CT systems market for these emerging countries is expected show exponential growth over the forecast period. The lack of funding by the government to install the advance medical device in the hospital in MEA and Latin America has sluggish the growth of cardiovascular CT systems market.

Cardiovascular CT Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Cardiovascular CT Systems market GE Healthcare, Canon Inc., Neusoft Medical System, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers.