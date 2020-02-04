Cardiopulmonary Bypass Systems Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Cardiopulmonary bypass is a technique that temporarily takes over the function of the heart and the lungs during a surgery, maintaining the blood circulation as well as the oxygen content of the body. Cardiopulmonary bypass is a form of extracorporeal circulation. A cardiopulmonary bypass circuit is designed to perform four major functions viz. circulation of blood, oxygenation and carbon dioxide elimination, systemic cooling and rewarming, and diversion of blood from the heart to provide a bloodless surgical field.

Cardiopulmonary bypass systems mechanically circulate and oxygenate blood for the body while bypassing the heart and the lungs. The system uses a heart–lung machine to maintain perfusion to other body organs. The blood is cooled during cardiopulmonary bypass and returned to the body. Cardiopulmonary bypass pump is often referred to as heart–lung machine or simply, as pump. Extracorporeal circulation and cardiopulmonary bypass are synonymous terms denoting a method by which the blood that usually returns directly to the heart is temporarily drained from the superior and inferior vena cava.

Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, surging adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, rapid growth of population, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising health care expenditure are key drivers for the cardiopulmonary bypass systems market. According to Lancet Global Surgery, about 30,537 procedures per 100,000 people are performed in an operation room in the U.S. Technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, and growing health care awareness among people are other factors augmenting the cardiopulmonary bypass systems market. In 2015, Sorin Group and Cyberonics Inc. announced their merger, creating a new premier global medical technology company. The proposed transformational transaction would bring together global leaders in the fields of cardiac surgery and neuromodulators. On the other hand, strict regulations and adverse effects of bypass procedures are projected to hinder the cardiopulmonary bypass systems market in the near future.

The cardiopulmonary bypass systems market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market has been classified into heart–lung machines, heat exchangers, oxygenators, autotransfusion systems, and accessories. In terms of application, the market has been classified into cardiovascular, respiratory, and hemodialysis & hemofiltration. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, dialysis centers, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, the global cardiopulmonary bypass systems market has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, due to presence of large pool of patients, technological advancements, rise in research activities, and high health care expenditure. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has been listed as the primary cause of death in the U.S. The American Heart Association has funded more than US$ 4 Bn to research since 1949. Factors such as presence of key players (for example, Getinge AB and LivaNova PLC) and increasing research and development activities in the region make Europe the second-largest market for cardiopulmonary bypass systems. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a higher rate during the forecast period, due to presence of emerging players, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increasing health care expenditure in the region. According to Medicouncil, around 17.5 million people are estimated to die of cardiovascular diseases every year in India, which is approximately 31% of all deaths worldwide.

Major players operating in the global cardiopulmonary bypass systems market are Medtronic Plc, Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Xenios AG, Nipro Corporation, Eurosets Srl, OriGen Biomedical, and Thoratec Corporation.

