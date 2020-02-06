Cardioplegia Cannulae Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

Cardioplegia cannulae increases the myocardial protection during a cardiac surgery. Research studies have indicated that, in case of patients undergoing cardiac arrest, especially on-pump cardiac surgeries, combined use of retrograde and ante-grade cardioplegia is the best treatment approach for increasing myocardial protection.

Cardioplegia cannulae are used in various types of surgeries such as coronary sinus perfusion and minimally invasive aortic root surgeries. In these procedures, a standard cannula is difficult to insert, as it involves a risk of myocardial abrasion. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as cannula with phospholipid coating enhancing biocompatibility, are factors driving the growth of the market in 2016.

Adequate reimbursement policies for cardiovascular surgeries and related products, rising preference for minimally invasive techniques, increasing per capita health care expenditure in emerging countries, and improving healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors likely to drive the global cardioplegia cannulae market during the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment and requirement for skilled physicians to perform surgeries are some of the factors restraining the global cardioplegia cannulae market. Several emerging players are coming up with cost-effective products with innovative technologies. This factor is likely to augment the global cardioplegia cannulae market during the forecast period.

The global cardioplegia cannulae market can be segmented based on product type, usage type, type of material used, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market has been bifurcated into ante-grade cannulae and retrograde cannulae. The ante-grade cardioplegia refers to delivery of solutions via coronary arteries, whereas the retrograde cardioplegia refers to delivery of solutions through coronary veins. The retrograde cardioplegia cannulae segment has been further divided into self-inflating balloons and manually inflating balloons. These balloons are either smooth or textured. In terms of usage type, the global cardioplegia cannulae market has been classified into re-usable cardioplegia cannulae and single-use/disposable cardioplegia cannulae. Based on type of material used, the market has been categorized into polyurethane, silicone, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), biocompatible material, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, cardiac clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on geography, the global cardioplegia cannulae market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to dominate the global cardioplegia cannulae market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. This is attributable to high average selling price of the product, high adoption of advanced minimally invasive techniques by end-users, and rise in the incidence of cardiovascular abnormalities caused by sedentary lifestyle. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the large number of patients with cardiovascular diseases, increase in the market penetration by local manufacturers, and low entry barriers for established market players in the region to enhance their geographical presence.

Superior technological innovations such as suture flanges and luer locking needles are likely to increase the rate of adoption of cardioplegia cannulae during the forecast period. Rising number of mergers and collaborations by major market players to penetrate this relatively untapped market with high growth potential is a growing trend. Development of skilled surgeons and establishment of proper infrastructure in developing countries are likely to offer growth opportunities to the global cardioplegia cannulae market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global cardioplegia cannulae market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, (Sorin Group) LivaNova PLC, (Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation) TERUMO CORPORATION, ANDOCOR N.V., Braile Biomédica, Surge Cardiovascular, (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.) Getinge Group, and Vitalcor, Inc.

