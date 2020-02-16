Cardiac Cannulas Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Cardiac cannula is a tube inserted into a vein or artery during cardiac surgery. Venous cannulas are used to administer or remove fluids, while arterial cannulas provide access to an artery to collect blood samples or to monitor the blood pressure. Aortic cannulas are also used to form a bypass opening in the lumen of the aorta. Cardiac cannulas are used in the minimally invasive cardiac surgeries. The minimally invasive cardiac surgeries are gaining popularity owing to the smaller incisions, speedy post-surgery recovery, and shorter hospital stays. Increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases, changing lifestyles, smoking, and obesity are the drivers of the global cardiac cannulas market. With aging, the heart muscles tend to become weak giving rise to cardiac diseases. Rapidly growing geriatric population has led to an increase in the number of hospitalizations for cardiac surgeries, thereby playing an important role in the growth of global cardiac cannulas market. Moreover, increasing number of surgeries, advancements in health care facilities, and government funding are propelling the global cardiac cannulas market. However, stringent and uncertain regulatory requirements in medical devices and high cost of surgeries are restraining the growth of the market.

The global cardiac cannulas market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global cardiac cannulas market can be categorized into arterial cannulas, venous cannulas, femoral cannulas, and cardioplegia cannulas. Arterial cannulas are of two main types such as conventional arterial cannulas and newer arterial cannulas. Conventional arterial cannulas can be further sub-divided into cannulas with right angled tip, tapered cannulas, and cannulas with flanges. Venous cannulas are of two types viz. single stage and two stage. These cannulas are made up of flexible plastics and are either straight or right-angled. Cardioplegia cannulas are classified into two types: retrograde and antegrade cardioplegia cannulas. Based on application, the global cardiac cannulas market can be segmented into arterial venous cannulation, cardiopulmonary bypass, and myocardial preservation. In terms of end-user, the global cardiac cannulas market can be segmented into hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Geographically, the global cardiac cannula market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is dominating the global cardiac cannulas market owing to the highest number of cardiac surgeries performed in the region. Prevalence of cardiac diseases, changing lifestyles, smoking, technological advancements, availability of skilled labor to perform critical cardiac surgeries, and high-class health care infrastructure are the factors driving the cardiac cannulas market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for cardiac cannulas as cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to develop rapidly in the global cardiac cannulas market during forecast period owing to the rise in incidences of cardiac surgeries, technological advancements, growing economy, and changing lifestyles.

The key players operating in the global cardiac cannula market include Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Sorin, Santé Actions, Andocor, 3M, C. R. Bard, Inc, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Terumo Medical Corporation., and Stron Medical.

