Cardiac and Metabolic Disorder Sterile Injectable Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2017 – 2025

Injectable drug delivery is the mode of administration of a drug into a patient directly through the bloodstream. As the drug has to be injected directly into the bloodstream, it needs to be sterile. Sterile injectable drugs are usually formulated in liquid form. They allow the transport of the drug directly into the body through circulating blood, even though they may be designed to transport the drug to a specific part of the body. Manufacturing of sterile injectable drugs in a complex process and involves high initial investment and operating costs. This has allowed the entry of only a few major players in the sterile injectable market.

Rise in chronic diseases across the world, especially cardio vascular and metabolic diseases such as diabetes; emphasis on research and development by drug manufacturers; faster approval of sterile injectables by the FDA; coupled with short approval timelines for new drug for the treatment of cancer are the key factors boosting the demand for sterile injectables in the global market. Rise in usage of biologics and development of monoclonal antibodies also contribute to the growth of the sterile injectable drugs market. Manufacturing, expansion, and handling cost of sterile injectable drugs is higher than that of conventional dosage forms as the former needs to be sterilized before or during manufacturing. Furthermore, in the U.S., the FDA has imposed stringent regulations on the facilities and equipment involved in the manufacturing of sterile injectable drugs, as these are highly toxic and infectious. Therefore, a high level of quality and care is essential in the manufacturing, packaging, storage, and distribution of sterile injectable drugs. This has led to shortage in the supply of sterile injectables in the U.S., developing higher risk in case of cardiac emergencies.

The global cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market can be classified on the basis of categories such as type, drug class, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable drugs market can be divided into small and large molecules. On the basis of drug class, the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market can be segmented into monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, peptide hormones, vaccines, peptide antibiotics, insulin, blood factors, immunoglobulin, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market can be bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce. Based on type of sterile injectable drug, large molecule drugs remain the key contributor of the global cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market. Large molecule drugs are used in chronic diseases where immediate response is desired, especially in heart congestion cases. Rise in preference for large molecule drugs over conventional ones is expected to drive the large molecule sterile injectable segment during the forecast period. Based on drug class, monoclonal antibodies held the dominant share of the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market, followed by the vaccines and insulin segments. In terms of distribution channel, the hospitals segment constituted the leading share of the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market.

Based on geography, the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Rest of World. Among these, North America and Europe accounted for the dominant share of the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market, followed by Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The U.S. dominated the sterile injectable drugs market in North America due to factors such as technological advancements, extensive R&D, and rise in healthcare awareness regarding the treatment and management of chronic diseases in the country. Following the U.S. and Europe, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a rapid growth in the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market during the forecast period. New product launches, favorable regulations, high number of patients, and rise in awareness are projected to drive the cardiac and metabolic disorder sterile injectable market in Asia during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the sterile injectable drugs market are Baxter International Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca, Gilead, Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S.

