Card Printer Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2017-2021

A card printer is an electronic printing device that is mostly used as a desktop printer. The primary use of the card printer is to print and personalize plastic cards. Card printers are mostly designed with laminating, striping, and punching functions and use a desktop or web-based software. The basic difference between a conventional printer and a card printer is by the external features. The plastic cards are generally made of the PVC and plastic which need punching and laminating. Depending on the thickness and the dimensions of the plastic cards, a variety of card printers are used. The cards have a high-resolution design printed on them along with a barcode, magnetic stripe, numbering, signature panel, embossing, scratch-off panels, and many other options or effects.
The analysts forecast the global card printer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global card printer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume and replacement, and spares market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Card Printer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Entrust Datacard
• HID Global
• Zebra Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Evolis
• Magicard
• NBS Technologies
Market driver
• Increasing number of card transactions and applications
Market challenge
• Availability of other cashless options
Market trend
• Increasing focus on big data management
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Global card printer market by technology
• Global card printer market by thermal technology
• Global card printer market by others technology
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global card printer market by geography
• Card printer market in Americas
• Card printer market in EMEA
• Card printer market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Increasing focus on big data management
• Increasing demand for color printing
• Evolution of digital printing and integrated cards
• Advent of erasable printing technology
• Emergence of technology to combine mobility and document solutions
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendors
..…..Continued
