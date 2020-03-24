Card Connector Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global card connector market revenues are expected to reach a significant valuation and exhibit an upswing over the forecast period of 2017-2023, Proclaims Market Research Future (MRFR) in a comprehensive research report. The market growth is sustained by the rapidly growing needs of the electronics industry towards smaller, lighter and improved portable devices. Card Connector Market find wide acceptance from the electronic appliance industry. Electronic devices such as digital cameras, smartphones, and laptops require large data storage capacity and thus induce high demand for card connectors. Advancement in card connector technology purveyed by growing research & development in the field has also encouraged the market growth. Card connectors are used in diverse applications, and a growth in end-use industries propel the growth of the global card connector market. On the flip side, Reliability issues and compatibility problems of card connectors are expected to constrain the growth of the market.

Also, the growing research and development activities in card connectors is opening for new opportunities for the card connector market. Card connectors basically deliver technological capability, great durability and longevity of the connectors. Connectors are the end of a plug or jack that connects the card to the port. For instance, a PC connector helps to connect the card into a slot on the motherboard. A card edge connector is a series of metal tracks ending on the surface of a card or at the edge and it is plugged into an edge connector which allows data transmission. The market can be segmented on the basis of various types of card holders such as memory card connector, PC card connector, edge card connector and SIM card connectors among others.

Competitive Landscape

The global card connector market is highly competitive with the presence of various established international as well as domestic brands. The market participants are competing based on price, technology, features, design, and compatibility.

The key players operating in the global card connector market include TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), The 3M Company (U.S.), Cinch Connectivity Solutions (U.S.), HARTING Technology Group (Germany), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), CW Industries(U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland), Molex Incorporated (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Kycon, Inc. (U.S.), and CW Industries(U.S.).

Segmentation

The global card connector market has been segmented based on type and application. By type, the market has been segmented into Edge Card, Memory Card, and PC Card. By application, the market has been segmented into Consumer Durables, Electronic appliances, and Mechanical appliances.

Regional Analysis

The global card connector market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market for connectors due to high adoption of card connectors, low operational cost and increasing investments for high-end technology in the region supports the growth of the market in North America. Europe follows North America closely and is growing due to high demand from countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to be a profitable market over the forecast period. The presence of a large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing adoption of card connectors and surging demand for card connectors contribute to the market growth.

Industry Updates

In September 2018, Nvidia announced the company’s latest advancement in AI, the new Tesla T4 GPU, which is a unique graphics card designed particularly for AI inference workload. The Tesla T4 GPU is a notable advancement which does not require any external power source.

In August 2018, Sony, a leader in professional electronics, announced the world’s toughest and fastest SD cards. The new SD cards are said to be 18 times stronger than standard SD cards and are waterproof, dustproof, and even bendproof. The card uses the world’s first monolithic structure and is susceptible to wear-and-tear issues.

