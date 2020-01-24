Carboxylic Acids Market to Reach a Value of US$18.49 bn by 2023-end due to Advancements

Carboxylic acids are organic acids containing carboxyl group (-COOH). These acids are named according to the number of carbon atoms present in the molecule. Carboxylic acids are primarily used in the manufacture of soaps, detergents, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastics, dyes, textile, perfumes, and animal feed. Rising demand for carboxylic acids derivatives is anticipated to boost the global market for these acids during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for acids such as formic, propionic, and butyric in the animal feed industry is estimated to drive the market. However, factors such as enactment of stringent government regulations on the production of petro-based carboxylic acids and availability of organic and natural substitutes in the animal feed industry hamper the carboxylic acid market. Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carboxylic-acids-market.html

This report provides detailed description of the global carboxylic acids market in terms of volume share (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2014 to 2023. It highlights factors contributing to the growth of the market. It also enumerates the restraints faced by the market. The market is described with respect to various segments along with opportunities that are expected to arise during the next six years.

The carboxylic acids market has been segmented based on products such as acetic acid, valeric acids, isovaleric acid, formic acid, propionic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid, citric acid, caproic acid, and stearic acid. It is also segmented on the basis of end-user industries such as food & beverages, animal feed, personal care & cosmetics, lubricants, consumer goods, and others (including agrochemicals, chemical intermediary, textile, electronics, rubber, and leather). The study provides forecast and estimates for each product segment and end-user in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Each of the product segments and end-users has been further analyzed on regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and country levels for the period from 2014 to 2023 in terms of volume and revenue.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1158

Value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model have been provided for a comprehensive view of the market. These throw light on the dynamics of the industry structure besides providing an overview of the degree of competitiveness in the market. The report also includes the manufacturing process of major carboxylic acids and price trend analysis of carboxylic acids from 2014 to 2023. Additionally, the report includes key research findings through primary interviews with major industry experts and opinion leaders in order to substantiate the secondary research.