Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

Scope of the Report:

In the report, we mainly discuss the global voluntary carbon market. Since voluntary carbon’s projects are located around the world, the report’s data is mainly based on the actual customer location. In 2017, the global voluntary carbon market is led by Europe. USA is the second-largest region-wise market.

Frankly speaking, people hope to build a low-carbon society. Many companies are carrying out these actions. However, excluding the EU market, due to various factors, developing countries and some developed countries are not willing to bear this responsibility. Companies are not willing to bear high costs unless enforced. For many regions, the compliance market is just an ideal. While total voluntary offset emissions reductions remain small compared to what’s needed to combat climate change globally, actions on the voluntary markets have a ripple effect into compliance markets. Despite the comparatively small volume, voluntary offsets have an outsized impact on compliance markets and on emissions reductions activities in general.

The volume of offsets sold represents total voluntary market activity (and by extension, market health). Yet on the primary market, volumes sold are also indicative of climate impact as well. For example, if many offsets are sold, more project developers may be interested in entering the market, thus driving up global emissions reductions. Lower volumes sold mean that sellers couldn’t find enough buyers, which may result in some project developers discontinuing their projects. Some buyers are simply looking for the lowest cost way to reduce emissions, and care little about the type of project they support.

The global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market is valued at 230 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 230 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

Biofílica

WayCarbon

CBEEX

Guangzhou Greenstone

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service

1.2 Classification of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service by Types

1.2.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Industrial

1.2.4 Household

1.2.5 Energy Industry

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 REDD Carbon Offset

1.3.3 Renewable Energy

1.3.4 Landfill Methane Projects

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Carbon Credit Capital

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Carbon Credit Capital Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Terrapass

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Terrapass Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Renewable Choice

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Renewable Choice Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 3Degrees

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 3Degrees Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 NativeEnergy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NativeEnergy Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 GreenTrees

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 GreenTrees Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 South Pole Group

Continued……

