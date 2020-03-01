Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Global Market Top Key Players – Toray Industries, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Group, Formosa Plastics, Hexcel and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Toray Industries
Teijin
Mitsubishi Rayon
SGL Group
Formosa Plastics
Hexcel
Hyosung
Tencate
Dowaksa
Cytec Industries
Taekwang Industrial
CFRI
Sigmatex
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Breakdown Data by Type
Thermosetting CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Sporting Goods
Civil Engineering
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Other Applications
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermosetting CFRP
1.4.3 Thermoplastic CFRP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Wind Energy
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Sporting Goods
1.5.6 Civil Engineering
1.5.7 Marine
1.5.8 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.9 Other Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Toray Industries
8.1.1 Toray Industries Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Teijin
8.2.1 Teijin Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon
8.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.3.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 SGL Group
8.4.1 SGL Group Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.4.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Formosa Plastics
8.5.1 Formosa Plastics Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.5.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Hexcel
8.6.1 Hexcel Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.6.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Hyosung
8.7.1 Hyosung Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.7.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Tencate
8.8.1 Tencate Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)
8.8.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
