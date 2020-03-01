Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Global Market Top Key Players – Toray Industries, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Group, Formosa Plastics, Hexcel and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toray Industries

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Group

Formosa Plastics

Hexcel

Hyosung

Tencate

Dowaksa

Cytec Industries

Taekwang Industrial

CFRI

Sigmatex

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Breakdown Data by Type

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Civil Engineering

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Other Applications

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermosetting CFRP

1.4.3 Thermoplastic CFRP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Wind Energy

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Sporting Goods

1.5.6 Civil Engineering

1.5.7 Marine

1.5.8 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.9 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Toray Industries

8.1.1 Toray Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Teijin

8.2.1 Teijin Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.3.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 SGL Group

8.4.1 SGL Group Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.4.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Formosa Plastics

8.5.1 Formosa Plastics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.5.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hexcel

8.6.1 Hexcel Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.6.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Hyosung

8.7.1 Hyosung Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.7.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tencate

8.8.1 Tencate Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

8.8.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

