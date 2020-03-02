Carbon Fiber Coatings Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2028

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Definition and Introduction
Carbon fiber coatings are used to coat parts to match a particular body color, or display a clear lacquer so as to protect the coated substrate from UV degradation. The process of application of carbon fiber coatings is a lengthy process that involves the readying of the substrate to be coated with the carbon fiber coating, a process called abrading. This is undertaken manually in the coating preparation area by means of air driven sanders. Prior to the application of carbon fiber coatings, the substrate material is meticulously degreased to eliminate unnoticed particles and agents prior to the coating process. Later, the coating process commences to achieve the required application quality, after which carbon fiber coatings are polished. Carbon fiber coatings have distinct looks, including industrial, textured or charcoal gray. They are highly preferred on account of the aesthetic appeal they provide to the finished products. Besides, they find applications in many industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, domestic appliances and other connections.
Considering the vital applications of carbon fiber coatings across a diverse range of industries, the study of fire barrier sealants global market becomes an important read.
Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Key Trends & Drivers
Automakers have been augmenting the use of lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber so as to achieve superior fuel economy. This has been translating into several changes in the process of treating & painting surfaces; however, the application of carbon fiber coatings is a challenging task. Even though the substrate or panel surface is smooth, there are technical issues with regard to the coating method used. For instance, most of the automotive paint shops deploy electrostatic systems, which run a minor electrical current through the body panel. This generates an electromagnetic charge that attracts the misted paint molecules, thereby creating even coverage coats and a lesser overspray than gravity driven processes. However, in the case of application of carbon fiber coatings, the material is not uniformly conductive. Hence, electrostatic systems could lead to paint clumping on the parts of panels that carry more charge. Furthermore, although carbon fiber coatings provide aesthetic benefits, manufacturers from the automotive industry prefer using continuous fiber to achieve the best possible stiffness to weight ratio and resin transfer molding techniques, which offer the lowest cycle process time. However, these processes are the most problematic to work with when applying the paint layer. These factors could prove to be restraining ones for the growth of the carbon fiber coatings market. Hence, extensive research & development activity by companies manufacturing carbon fiber composites has been in full swing in the recent past to tackle the application issues. For instance, the use of a lower bake could possibly help assuage some of the application, albeit with some unfavorable side effects. However, the ideal way to find a solution to the challenge would be the collaboration of coating experts and substrate engineers to identify the appropriate carbon fiber coatings’ type & ensure the deployment of the relevant coating process.
Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the carbon fiber coatings market include:
- BASF SE
- Saint Clair Systems
- Berlac AG Switzerland
- Emerald Coatings
- Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Covestro AG
- AVANCO Group
- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
- Toray Industries, Inc.
