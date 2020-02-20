Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2019

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) (or carbon capture and sequestration or carbon control and sequestration) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation. The aim is to prevent the release of large quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere (from fossil fuel use in power generation and other industries). It is a potential means of mitigating the contribution of fossil fuel emissions to global warming and ocean acidification. Although CO2 has been injected into geological formations for several decades for various purposes, including enhanced oil recovery, the long term storage of CO2 is a relatively new concept.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Carbon Capture and Storage. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power generation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Carbon Capture and Storage industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Carbon Capture and Storage is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Huaneng, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Carbon Capture and Storage and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 38% market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Carbon Capture and Storage industry because of their market share and technology status of Carbon Capture and Storage.

The global Carbon Capture and Storage market is valued at 3300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4450 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Carbon Capture and Storage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Carbon Capture and Storage market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3854753-global-carbon-capture-and-storage-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Exxonmobil Corporation

Schlumberger

Huaneng

Linde AG

Halliburton

BASF

General Electric

Siemens

Honeywell UOP

Sulzer

Equinor

NRG

AkerSolutions

Shell

Skyonic Corp.

Mitsubishi Hitachi

Fluor

Sinopec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture

Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion Carbon Capture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3854753-global-carbon-capture-and-storage-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Carbon Capture and Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Capture and Storage

1.2 Classification of Carbon Capture and Storage by Types

1.2.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture

1.2.4 Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture

1.2.5 Post-Combustion Carbon Capture

1.3 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Carbon Capture and Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Carbon Capture and Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Carbon Capture and Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Carbon Capture and Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Carbon Capture and Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Carbon Capture and Storage (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Exxonmobil Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Exxonmobil Corporation Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Schlumberger

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Schlumberger Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Huaneng

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Huaneng Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Linde AG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Linde AG Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Halliburton

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Halliburton Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 BASF

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BASF Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 General Electric

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Carbon Capture and Storage Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 General Electric Carbon Capture and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)