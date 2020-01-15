Carbon Black Textile Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Carbon Black Textile Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Carbon black of textile fiber industry is used to manufacture polyester, nylon, propylene and other textile fiber.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Carbon Black Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing expansion of textile manufacturing facilities in China and India supported with high domestic demand and export of low-cost textile product.

The worldwide market for Carbon Black Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabotoration

Philips Carbon Black

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Apparel

Home Textiles

Industrial

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Black Textile Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Apparel

1.3.2 Home Textiles

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Birla Carbon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Black Textile Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Birla Carbon Carbon Black Textile Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Orion Engineered Carbons

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Black Textile Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Orion Engineered Carbons Carbon Black Textile Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cabotoration

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Black Textile Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cabotoration Carbon Black Textile Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Philips Carbon Black

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Carbon Black Textile Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Philips Carbon Black Carbon Black Textile Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Carbon Black Textile Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co Carbon Black Textile Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….