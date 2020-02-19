Carbon Black Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years For Players: Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Cabot Corporation, Aditya Birla Group, Omsktechuglerod OOO & OCI Company Ltd

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/carbon-black-market/report-sample

A major driver in theis growth in the automotive industry. The outstanding growth in chemical and automobile industry and naturally available essential resources is actively driving the global carbon black market. Carbon black is used as a tincture and finds application in plastics and automotive sector. It is crucial for tire manufacturing companies and is used as a reinforcing agent in rubber goods.

The global carbon black market can be categorized on the basis of application into Rubber applications and other applications. The market can also be categorized on the basis of end user into tire industry, rubber goods industry and other non-rubber goods industry.

One of the segments of the global carbon black market is specialty carbon black which finds application in printing inks, metallurgy and plastics. Specialty carbon black is conductive and reduces the electrical resistivity by forming a conductive network through the rubber or polymer matrix.