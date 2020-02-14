Carbon and Energy Software Industry Analysis Market | Key players : Intelex Technologies, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, IHS, Inc

An increased emphasis on curbing energy usage will be the top driver for the global carbon and energy software market. The growth of the market will only be accentuated by governments expecting greater compliance with norms related to carbon dioxide emissions. These factors will enable the global carbon and energy software market to report a CAGR of 11.5% between 2014 and 2022, says Transparency Market Research in its latest report. The report is titled, ‘Carbon and Energy Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022.’ According to the findings of the report, the global carbon and energy software market stood at US$369.7 mn in 2013.

The report, however, also cautions that companies in the global carbon energy software market will face restraints in the form of low awareness among consumers and the seemingly high cost of deploying carbon and energy software. However, some of these restraints can be mitigated if companies explore cloud-based solutions designed specifically for small and medium enterprises. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-use industry, and geography. By the method of deployment, the carbon and energy software market has been segmented into hosted and on-premise. With an impressive share of about 80% (by revenue), the on-premise carbon and energy software market dominated in 2013. However, this trend will turn during the report’s forecast period considering the mounting popularity of hosted carbon and energy software. Thus, the market for the latter will catch on significantly over the next seven years.

Several acquisitions are expected to occur in the global carbon and energy software market over the next few years essentially because many new companies are entering the market and existing firms are diversifying their portfolio to include carbon and energy software. Likewise, on the basis of end-use industry, the report segments the market into: energy and utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, and others. In 2013, the IT and telecommunications industry was the largest end-user in the carbon and energy software market with a 30.0% share in revenue terms. The demand for carbon and energy software will exhibit continued growth in the IT and telecom industry. However, industries that are carbon intensive are poised to generate a higher demand for carbon and energy software in order to comply with new regulations.

For a geographical perspective, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. While North America was at the forefront of the global carbon and energy software market with a 33% share in 2013, the fastest rate of growth will be reported by the Asia Pacific region. There are several factors that currently tilt the balance in favor of the North America market, the most important one being a greater degree of environmental awareness among business enterprises here. The dynamics at play in the Europe carbon and energy software market are similar to that of North America. The report notes that countries such as Australia, China, India, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil carry appreciable growth opportunities for the carbon and energy software market.

