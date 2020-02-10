Carbohydrase Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global Carbohydrase Market: Overview

Enzymes make up an essential part of the human digestive system as they help in the breakdown of large and insoluble food components into small soluble molecules. These little soluble molecules can be easily and effectively absorbed by the human digestive system. These digestive enzymes can be classified as carbohydrase, lipase, and protease. Protease enables the breakdown of protein molecules and thus improves protein digestion. In a similar way, lipase quickens the digestion of bulky molecules by breaking them down into smaller lipids. Additionally, carbphydrase breaks down carbohydrates into simple sugar in order to fasten digestion.

Basically, carbohydrases are found in the pancreas but in general their process occurs in the stomach. Carbohydrases help in producing several types of syrups such as inverted sugar syrups, glucose syrup, and fructose syrup. Moreover, isomaltulose and prebiotics are also formed with the aid of carbohydrates. Carbohydrase has applications in animal feeds, pharmaceutical, and food and beverages among others. In 2012, the leading application segment was the food and beverages segment owing to the rising demand for high quality food products.

This industry study is an evaluation of the growth prospects and historical tract of the global carbohydrase market. It deals with the assessment of the facets that are projected to sway the expansion of the market both negatively and positively. Further, the key trends have also been indicated in the publication. The research study further presents a wide outlook on the seller landscape of the market with reference to Porter’s five forces analysis. The research report deals with the R&D activities, mergers, acquisitions, and particulars on certifications and partnerships. The report reviews the approaches related to shares, publicity, and product range of the key accomplices in the global carbohydrase market.

Global Carbohydrase Market: Trends and Prospects

The global market for carbohydrase is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period of 2013-2019. The growth of the global carbohydrase market can be attributed to the development of advance technologies such as enzyme engineering. Through enzyme engineering, carbohydrase can be produced chemically and not via animals or plants. Moreover, the progress of the global pharmaceutical industry is also expected to further accentuate the comsumption of carbohydrase across several pharmaceutical companies, thus propelling the growth of the market. However, inefficiency in terms of action at a high pH is likely to hamper the adoption of carbohydrase.

In terms of sources of extraction, the global carbohydrase market can be segmented into animals, plants, and microorganisms. Currently, the chief source of extraction of carbohydrase are microorganisms and animals. This is mainly because of the fact that they comprise large volumes of the enzyme catalyst. Further, reducing the burden on plants through various human activities may increase the utilization of animals and microorganism for the purpose of extraction of carbohydrase.

Global Carbohydrase Market: Regional Outlook

North America held the leading share in 2012 owing to the prevalence of numerous food and beverage producers in the region. Furthermore, a sizeable number of manufacturers of carbohydrase domiciled in this region, thus bolstering the growth of the market here. Rising government initiatives in the U.S. are also likely to trigger the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Carbohydrase Market: Companies Operating in the Market

The leading participants in the market are Advanced Enzymes, Royal DSM, Novozymes, Verenium, AB Enzymes Gmbh, Specialty Enzymes, Dyadic International, Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co. (Dupont) Msds, and Amano Enzyme Inc.

