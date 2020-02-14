Carbamide Market Research Report By Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Prediction To 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Carbamide Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Carbamide is an organic substance which is white or slightly pigmented pills. Carbamide is also known as urea and an essential role in the metabolism of nitrogen containing substances by animals. It is odorless, solid and highly soluble in water which is practically non-toxic. In the year 1828, Friedrich Wohler’s discovered that Carbamide can be produced from inorganic materials which were an essential conceptual breakthrough in chemistry.Most of the world industrial production of Carbamide is intended for use as a nitrogen-release fertilizer. Carbamide contains the highest quantity of nitrogen of all solid nitrogenous fertilizer. Various soil bacteria hold the enzyme urease, which catalyzes the conversion of Carbamide to bicarbonate ion (HCO3?) and ammonium ion (NH4+). So, Carbamide fertilizers rapidly convert into the ammonium form in soils. Carbamide is extensively used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an essential raw material for the chemical industry. Carbamide is generally used before rain as fertilizer to minimize the losses of volatilization (a process in which nitrogen lost as ammonia gas to the atmosphere). Carbamide has plenty number of uses includes manufacturing Carbamide nitrate which is used in industrial explosives and SCR and SNCR reactions to minimize nitrogen oxide pollutants in released gasses from combustion. Carbamide is also used in tooth whitening products, dish soap, cigarettes, dye, hard glue and softening and removing earwax.

Global carbamide Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driving factors of global Carbamide market are high demand of Carbamide in agriculture and chemical industries. The macroeconomic factors which drive the Carbamide market are growing economy in emerging countries such as China, Brazil and India, rapid rate urbanization and changing the lifestyle of people across the globe. Another major driving factor of global Carbamide market is the rapid rate of the food industry, owing to the high demand for grains in the food industry. The key restraining factor of Carbamide market is acute toxicity and government regulations and policies across the globe. The market players of Carbamide market can account high market share by doing forward integration with domestic players.

Global carbamide Market: Segmentation

Global carbamide market can be segmented by end-use industry type, application type, and region type.

Global carbamide market can be segmented by end-use industry type as follow:-

Food & beverage

Chemical

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Automotive

Global carbamide market can be segmented by application type as follow:-

Flavor enhancer

Flame proofing agent

eutectic solvent

moisturizer

fertilizer

Others

Global carbamide Market: Segmentation Overview

Global carbamide segmentation is done on the basis of the end-use industry includes chemical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and automotive. Among above mentioned end-use industry, chemical industry accounts high market share in global carbamide market and is estimated to witness a positive growth over forecast year. Another segmentation of global carbamide market is done by application types such as flavor enhancer, flame proofing agent, fertilizer, deep eutectic solvent and many others. Among above-mentioned application type, fertilizer is estimated to account high growth rate over forecast year in global carbamide market. The company operates in the carbamide market can increase its share in the global carbamide market by increasing their investment in Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East and Africa region.

Global carbamide Market: Regional Outlook

By the geographies, the global carbamide market is segmented into seven regions including Latin America, North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific except Japan. Among the regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the largest producer and projected to expand at a high growth rate in the Carbamide market, attributed to high growth in manufacturing industry across the globe. Middle East and Africa is predicted to witness slow growth rate in global carbamide market due to govt. invention and gas supply in countries like Iran, Egypt and Algeria but it is estimate that Qatar will have high growth in carbamide market in the Middle East & Africa region, due to one of the largest producing countries of carbamide across the globe. North America region accounts high market share in carbamide market across the globe and is estimated to see high growth rate, owing to its growing demand for agriculture purpose.

Few prominent market players of Carbamide market as follow:-

OCI

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association

Kemerovo JSC Azot

Acron

Sichuan Meifeng Chemical Industry Co.

Togliattiazot

EUROPAGES SA

The global woodworking machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of regional and global players. Regional players choose quality service and competitive pricing as their winning strategy over global players. In response to this, global players are largely involved in merger & acquisition and partnership activities in order to enhance their profitability margin and market share.

