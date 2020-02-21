CARAMEL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Caramel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Caramel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Caramel is obtained by heating a mixture of milk, glucose syrup, and vegetable fats at a suitable temperature. Heating imparts a brown color to the finished product and regulates the moisture content. Caramel gives distinct color, taste, and flavor to food products, which makes it suitable to be used in bakery & confectionery, ice cream, frozen desserts, and beverages industries.
The global caramel market is witnessing a substantial growth rate since the last few years, in both developed & emerging economies. There has been the introduction of premium chocolates and other innovative chocolate products which involves use of caramel for enhancing the organoleptic characteristics.
The global Caramel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Caramel market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Caramel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Caramel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Caramel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Caramel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Puratos
Sethness Caramel Color
Bakels Worldwid
Metarom Group
Goetze’s Candy Company
Dallas Caramel Company
Alpha Baking
The Warrell Corporation
Market size by Product
Colors
Toppings
Fillings
Flavors
Others
Market size by End User
Bakery
Confectionery
Beverages
Desserts
Snacks
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Caramel Manufacturers
Caramel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Caramel Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
