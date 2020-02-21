Car Satellite Antenna Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Car Satellite Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information from Satellite. Typically, GPS satellite signal and SDARS: Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.8% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26% in 2017.
Market competition is intense. Molex, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Car Satellite Antenna industry will be more and more popular in the future.
In 2018, the global Car Satellite Antenna market size was 970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Car Satellite Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Molex
Harada
Yokowa
Kathrein
Northeast Industries
Hirschmann
ASK Industries
Fiamm
Suzhong
Inzi Controls
Shenglu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GPS Antenna
GPS and SDARS Antenna
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Car Satellite Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Car Satellite Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Satellite Antenna are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
