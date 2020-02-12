Car Parking System Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Car Parking System Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 163 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A car parking system is a mechanical device that multiplies parking capacity inside a parking lot. Parking systems are generally powered by electric motors or hydraulic pumps that move vehicles into a storage position.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Car Parking System during the forecast period. The Car Parking System market in this region is primarily driven by the growing vehicle population, especially from China, India and other Southeast Asian countries, and huge investments in construction in this region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Car Parking System market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3110 million by 2024, from US$ 2390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Car Parking System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Car Parking System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Car Parking System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mechanical Systems

Semi-Automated Systems

Automated Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Office Building

Mall

Residential

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IHI

TADA

Xinhuayuan

Klaus Multiparking

Unitronics

LÃ–DIGE

Tianchen Intelligen

Westfalia

MHE Demag

Rainbow

Sampu Stereo Garage

STOPA Anlagenbau

FATA Automation

Park Plus

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Car Parking System consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Car Parking System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car Parking System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Parking System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Car Parking System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

