Car Fuel Filter Market: IAM Segment Considerably Larger than Either OEM or OES Channel

The automobile industry is one of the most critical for any nation’s economic development which is why countries focus so much attention on it. Global carmakers have shifted their focus to emerging markets as the strong economic growth there has led to an increased desire for personal mobility. With a number of emission scandals dominating headlines in the last few years, customers would naturally be concerned with the quality of fuel used in their vehicles, making the car fuel filter market get its fair share of the limelight. Proactive customers, coupled with stricter governmental regulations pertaining to emissions, are expected to make the fuel filter market boom in the long term.

Strong economic growth across emerging markets has put them firmly on the path of achieving developed market status in the next few decades. This will surely lead to an automotive boom in these countries which should directly benefit the car fuel filter market. Car fuel filters are required in passenger cars, LCV, and HCV vehicles and also in respect of both petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. In addition, stricter governmental norms concerning vehicle emissions will make car fuel filters the need of the hour as no manufacturer would wish to incur the costly fines for flouting guidelines along with the huge damage this causes to their global image. Fact.MR’s report offers detailed analysis about the global car fuel filter market for the period 2017-2022, and offers actionable insights on future market direction.

Highlights of the Car Fuel Filter Market

Diesel has had a reputation for some time now as the ‘dirtier fuel’ which is why it is expected to comprise nearly 3/5 th revenue share in the car fuel filter market by fuel type. Commercial vehicles in particular, both light commercial vehicles as well as heavy commercial vehicles often rely on diesel over gasoline and they would need fuel filters to ensure that their emissions are in-line with governmental norms.

revenue share in the car fuel filter market by fuel type. Commercial vehicles in particular, both light commercial vehicles as well as heavy commercial vehicles often rely on diesel over gasoline and they would need fuel filters to ensure that their emissions are in-line with governmental norms. Gasoline occupies the balance 2/5 th revenue share in the car fuel filter market. Gasoline is generally considered ‘cleaner’ than diesel which explains its popularity in the passenger vehicle segment. However, the fuel quality in emerging markets is often of an inferior quality when compared to developed countries for a number of reasons. If fuel filters are not deployed, there is a high probability that the combustion engine can get damaged with dust particulates.

revenue share in the car fuel filter market. Gasoline is generally considered ‘cleaner’ than diesel which explains its popularity in the passenger vehicle segment. However, the fuel quality in emerging markets is often of an inferior quality when compared to developed countries for a number of reasons. If fuel filters are not deployed, there is a high probability that the combustion engine can get damaged with dust particulates. The premium passenger car segment represents a small market opportunity in the car fuel filter market in terms of vehicle type. However, it would be unwise to ignore a market of nearly US$ 50 million by end 2022 as rising disposable incomes would make consumers demand premium passenger cars in the long run.

The market opportunity is likely to be similar in the spin-on filter and inline fuel filter segment as both have a revenue share of more than a fifth of the car fuel filter market. The spin-on filter segment is on track to be worth more than US$ 100 million by the end of the forecast period. Europe contributes more than a quarter of the revenue in the car fuel filter market for the spin-on filter segment and companies would be advised to focus their energy on this continent.

Nylon Fuel Filters Could be the Dark Horse in the Car Fuel Filter Market

At present, nylon fuel filters comprise less than a sixth of the car fuel filter market in terms of revenue. However, there is a possibility that large investments into this promising material could make it much more important in the longer term. Europe and APEJ are the only two regions that are estimated to be worth more than US$ 15 million by the end of 2022 and companies are advised to take this into consideration while devising their business strategies

The mid-sized segment consists of a quarter of the revenue share by vehicle type in the car fuel filter market but is likely to lose market share to both premium and compact cars. Key stakeholders are advised to target Europe and APEJ as these are the only two regions that should push past US$ 28 million by the end of the study period.

Competition Analysis

The car fuel filter market report has profiled some of the companies involved in the car fuel filter market and a few of them include Freudenberg & Co., Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., and Donaldson Company Inc.

