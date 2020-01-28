Car Fleet Leasing Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

This report studies the global Car Fleet Leasing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Car Fleet Leasing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Care leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others.

This market research analysis identifies the flexibility to change their car depending upon their changing requirements as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The buyers looking for updated models, improved safety features and improved fuel economy opt for leasing as it is economical to get access to newer car variants. Car leasing also provides the buyers the choice of operational lease, which allows the lease contract to be terminated at any time by the lessee without any penalty. Furthermore, the low fleet lease payment rates compared to loan due payment also influences business entities and individual customers to adopt leasing as a viable option.

In 2017, the global Car Fleet Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ALD Automotive

ARI

Arval

Donlen

LeasePlan

Car Express

Executive Car Leasing

First Class Leasing

High End Auto Leasing

Absolute Auto Leasing

Autoflex

Global Auto Leasing

World Auto Group Leasing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Close End Lease

Open End Lease

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Car Fleet Leasing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Fleet Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Car Fleet Leasing Manufacturers

Car Fleet Leasing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Car Fleet Leasing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Car Fleet Leasing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.