Car Entertainment and Information System Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Car Entertainment and Information System Market 2019

Car entertainment and information system offer both informational and entertainment services in a vehicle. Such systems provide integrated support and enhanced solutions to the users and replace the requirement for multiple products. Infotainment systems such as audio-video players, navigation units, software applications, radio and DVD players, and other accessories ensure advanced driving experience. In addition, it provides large entertainment options, better connectivity, safety and security in a vehicle. Rear seat entertainment, navigation, radio and internet services are the major infotainment solutions preferred by the consumers.

Car entertainment and information system also comprise of telematics and embedded mobile navigation systems that are used by the automobile users. Increased driver assistance and improved routing and scheduling are the key benefits of infotainment systems in vehicles. In addition, reduced operating cost and increasing production of vehicles are driving the global in-car entertainment and information system market.

In 2018, the global Car Entertainment and Information System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Harman International

Denso Corporation

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Alpine Electronics Inc

Pioneer Corporation

TomTom International B.V

Blaupunkt GmbH.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

4G, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

WiFi

Near field communications

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Telematics

Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Car Entertainment and Information System Manufacturers

Car Entertainment and Information System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Car Entertainment and Information System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

