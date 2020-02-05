Car Electronics And Communication Accessories Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Car electronics and communication systems are accessories in cars that enhance the overall driving experience of vehicle owners in terms of entertainment and connectivity. A wide range of car electronics accessories and communication systems are available in the market each serving different purposes such as car LCDs, car stereos, speakers, GPS systems, and Bluetooth kits among others. The global car electronics and communication accessories market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value and 3.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period (2016–2024).

Key market dynamics

Rising consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience, technically advanced car electronic accessories and communication systems available today, and an overall growth in the automotive industry are key factors likely to boost the growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market over the forecast period. Increased consumer spending on car accessories and a rising demand for advanced car accessories and communication systems is also fueling growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market.

However, availability of counterfeit and inferior quality car electronics and communication accessories along with the inherent design complexity attached to car electronics and communication accessories are some of the factors expected to hinder sustained growth of the global car electronics and communication accessories market in the next eight years. A huge fragmentation of the global car electronics and communication accessories market is also likely to adversely impact market growth during the period 2016 – 2024.

The global car electronics and communication accessories market is likely to witness certain key trends between 2016 and 2024. Some of the observed trends include – adoption of online configuration tools for car accessories, growth of e-retailing in the automotive aftermarket in emerging markets, consolidation of different market distribution channels, and increasing number of joint ventures by car electronics and communication accessories manufacturers.

Segment analysis

The global car electronics and communication accessories market is segmented by Product Type into LCDs, Mobile Chargers, Cigarette Lighters, Music System, and Communication; by Vehicle Type into Passenger Cars and Pickup Trucks; and by Distribution Channel into OEM and Aftermarket. The LCDs product type segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period while the Mobile Chargers segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% between 2016 and 2024. The Passenger Cars vehicle type segment is expected to dominate the global car electronics and communication accessories market during the forecast period and is anticipated to account for 93.0% value share by 2016 end. By distribution channel, the Aftermarket segment is expected to dominate the global car electronics and communication accessories market over the forecast period. While in terms of value and volume, the OEM segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to the Aftermarket segment during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

The global car electronics and communication accessories market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC region is estimated to account for a comparatively high volume share of the global car electronics and communication accessories market by 2016, while in terms of value, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the global car electronics and communication accessories market during the forecast period. The APAC market is estimated to hold 33.4% revenue share in 2016 while Europe is anticipated to account for 31.7% market revenue share by 2016.

Key market players

Sony Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., TomTom International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Delphi Automotive, Clarion Co. Ltd., Blaupunkt, JVC Kenwood Corporation, and Lighterking Enterprise Co. Ltd. are some of the leading companies operating in the global car electronics and communication accessories market.