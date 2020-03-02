Car Detailing Products Market Segments and Key Trends 2018-2028

Car Detailing Products Market Insights

Car detailing products have gained a significant demand owing to their applications in the automotive industry. There are a variety of car detailing products available in the market which include: brushes, dusters, foam guns and waxes and sealants among others. Car detailing products are used in the applications such as car wax, tire dressing, paint sealant and leather conditioner. The car detailing products have been considered as highly efficient tools when the finishing and the appearance of the car is needed to be achieved. The manufacturers involved in the car detailing products market are focused on developing new car detailing products in order to achieve better efficiencies at lower costs.

Car detailing products have gained popularity in the recent years as they are not only are used to clean the cars, but they also enhance their appearance. Inclination of the manufacturers towards using Nano technology in manufacturing of car detailing products such as wax and glass cleaning towels has also been observed in the recent years. Car detailing products have been evolving with new and advanced tools with better efficiencies. The car detailing products market is expected to grow with a decent pace owing to the increasing demand from the growing automotive industry.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive the car detailing products sales in near future. The car detailing products market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for the advanced car detailing products such as wax. Lower prices of car detailing products is expected to attract more customer base which in turn is expected to help in the sales growth of car detailing products. Introduction of nano technology based car detailing products is expected to gain a higher demand owing to their enhanced functional properties. Increasing demand for alternatives such as liquid coating paints owing to the cost and time reduction is expected to retard the sales of car detailing products in coming years.

Regional Outlook

The North America region is expected to drive the car detailing products market in coming years. The automotive industry in North America region is growing moderately while the region holds almost one third share in the global automotive fleet. The growth in the automotive industry and fleet in the region is expected to drive the sales of car detailing products in the North America region. Europe region has reported a steady growth in the sales of passenger cars in recent years owing to which the car detailing products market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the Europe region. The sales of passenger cars in the Latin America region increased by 12% in in the year 2017, owing to which the demand for the car detailing products in the region is expected to remain high.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness a significant growth in the car detailing products market in near future. The Middle East and Africa region has reported a moderate growth in the automotive sales and fleet in recent past. The growth in the sales and fleet of automotive vehicles in the region is expected to boost the sales of car detailing products in near future. Asia region is expected to create a high demand for the car detailing products owing to the increasing sales, production and fleet of the automotive vehicles in the region which is dominated by the developing countries such as India and China.

List of Participants

The participants involved in the car detailing products market are listed below:

3M

Sonax

Turtle Wax

Liqui Moly

Jangra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Jopasu System Pvt. Ltd

Swiss Vax USA, LLC

Spectrum brands Company

Auto Finesse Ltd

ITWGB Products

Menzerna Polishing Compounds GmbH & Co. KG

