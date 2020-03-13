Car Canopies Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2017 – 2027

Car canopies are the cost-effective method for outdoor car storage and recreational shade protection integrated with carports which maximizes the amount of internal storage space. Car canopies comes with a set of easy to understand assembly instructions for quick setups in backyards, or any other outdoor situation. Wooden car canopies, PVC car canopies, and metals car canopies such as aluminum and steel are the three major car canopies materials in use. Metal car canopies are considered as the traditional permanent car canopies as the steel car canopies provide strength, able to withstand high wind speeds, and are much cheaper than aluminum. Furthermore, PVC car canopies possess easy disassembly and reassembly feature; they are cheap & lighter but are not designed to stand on a long-term basis. Wood car canopies can be used for long term or erected as a temporary structure in driveways, building sites, and home. When built properly and painted in a protective substance such as creosote or wood vanish, wood car canopies can resist to winds and can sometimes stand longer than other two material types. With the advancement of technology, portable lanmodo car umbrella are the upcoming trends in the car canopies market. Lanmodo car umbrella is made up of materials such as nylon cloth combined with fiberglass solid structure, and using rubber suction cups to attach to the car. Manufacturers are offering custom design, unique style shed, and roof structures as per the requirement for small personal cars, vans, and SUVs in commercial as well as residential applications. Global car canopies market is estimated to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa during the forecast period due to growing awareness, recreational activities, and increase in spending income.

Car Canopies Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Global car canopies market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to factors such as easy installation & set-up and low cost price. Furthermore, easy reassemble and disassemble of PVC car canopies and high strength of metal type car canopies are further expected to drive the car canopies market during the forecast period. Moreover, long lifespan, portability, and fancy look which might attract users are some of the other driving factors responsible for the car canopies market.

Restraints:

Durability and versatility are the major factors hampering the growth of global car canopies market during the forecast period. Furthermore, size limitations and easy damage due to storms are the other factors hindering the growth of car canopies market over the forecast period.

Car Canopies Market: Segmentation

Global car canopies market can be segmented on the basis of material type, sales channel, and application. On the basis of material type, global car canopies market is segmented into metal, wood, and PVC car canopies. Metal car canopies are further sub-divided into steel and aluminum. On the basis of sales channel, global car canopies market is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket. On the basis of application, global car canopies market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Car Canopies Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to dominate the global car canopies market owing to high recreational activities and residential usage. Europe is estimated to further dominate the global car canopies market as the strong demand from residential application. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate due to strong demand from commercial sector for the using it in at the parking lots, backyards, etc. with the growing automotive industry. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Car Canopies Market: Market Participants:

