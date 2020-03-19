Car Bumper Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary:
Introduction
Automobile Bumper is mostly a steel bar or beam, connected the vehicle’s the front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to shield the auto’s frame in a moderate collision, usually at parking velocity. Front and rear bumpers on ultra-modern vehicles normally encompass a plastic cowl over a reinforcement bar made of metal, aluminum, fibergla composite or plastic. The market is expected to expand at 4.55% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.
The players mentioned in our report
Plastic Omnium
Magna
Tong Yang
Hyundai Mobis
Benteler
Jiangnan MPT
Toyoda Gosei
Flex-N-Gate
KIRCHHOFF
SMP
Huayu Automotive
Seoyon E-Hwa
Zhejiang Yuanchi
AGS
Rehau
Ecoplastic
Global Car Bumper Market: Product Segment Analysis
Metal: steel, aluminum
Plastic: Polyester and polypropylene
Global Car Bumper Market: Application Segment Analysis
Global Car Bumper Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Automotive industry, by generating substantial revenue, is one of the world’s largest sector driving the world economy. The wide range of activities involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling of automobiles aid in gaining traction for generating revenue that is impelling the automotive business growth. An increase that has been observed in customers demand for innovative automotive is triggering the market in two significant ways. First, it is boosting the rate of production of automobiles, and second, it is creating boundless scope to attract investment for research and developmental activities targeting to deliver enhanced automotive
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Car Bumper Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Car Bumper Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation& Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Car Bumper Market Forecast through 2024
Chapter 10 Key succe factors and Market Overview
Tables and figures
