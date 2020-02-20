Car Battery Chargers Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Car Battery Chargers Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 103 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A car battery charger is a device which is used to recharge car’s rechargeable battery by compelling an electric current through it. The cost and complexity of the car battery charger is mainly reliant on the type of battery such as Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, and Others (NiCad and NiMH) and the recharge time.

United States and EU are the most producers and consumers, both occupy for over 60 percent of global market share. Asia Pacific also plays an important role, especially China. There are many small car battery charger manufacturers in China, but most of them manufacture and sell the low-end products, low quality, low price and lack of competitiveness. The giants like CTEK, Schumacher, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black and Decker (DeWalt) and Battery Tender are dominating the global high-end car battery chargers market

The electric car battery chargers is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the fast-growing electric vehicle in global, especially in China, Europe and United States; China is playing an important role in electric vehicle market in past few years and next few years, and will have an important influence on the electric car battery chargers market.

The global Car Battery Chargers market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CTEK Holding AB

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black and Decker (DeWalt)

Current Ways Inc.

Clore Automotive LLC

NOCO Company

Battery Tender

Jiangsu Jianghe

Hengyuan Dianqi

Nanjing Super

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR

Segment by Type

Smart/Intelligent Chargers

Float Chargers

Trickle Chargers

Segment by Application

Conventional Chargers

Electric/Hybrid Car Battery Chargers

