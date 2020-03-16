Car Air Purifier Market Growth 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Product Category and Projected to Witness a Rapid Growth by 2022

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on Global Car Air Purifier Market which contains information from 2016 to 2022. Global car air purifier market is expected to grow at the CAGR of more than 6.47% from 2016 to 2022.

Global car air purifier market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.47%. Cheap price and portability of lighter type air purifier driving its sales in market. It is popular among smokers as it significantly reduce smoke and odor present inside car cabin. Ionizer emits negative ions which increase the sense of well-being and mental clarity by removing and debilitating effect of excessive positive ions inside car. There is a growing awareness of risks of air pollution as well as respiratory problems which can effect on mental health, cardiovascular condition and child development is helping the growth of the market In 2011, global car air purifier sales was 232 million units. While in 2016, it increased to 329 million units with an average increase rate of 7.34% during 2011-2016

Car air purifier majorly used in private vehicles compare to commercial vehicles. Private vehicle application of car air purifier contributes more than 65% market share and it’s growing at the rate of 6.5% during period 2016-2022. Car air purifier application is mainly dominated by private and commercial vehicles only, other application such as in home or hospital are declining at the rate of -2.26% as consumers are being very specific while choosing air purifier for home, offices and hospitals.

Car air purifier market is dominated by key manufacturers. Many key manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product portfolio and to create product differentiation from competitors. Car air manufacturing companies are producing various type of air purifier which are portable, and helpful to purify air within short period of time which gaining popularity among consumers. The global car air purifier industry is expected to witness increase in mergers, acquisition and strategic alliance in upcoming years.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major car air purifier market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Philips (Netherlands)

SHARP (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Agcen (Germany)

Vosson (China)

Purafil (U.S.)

ZEPST (Zhongzhi Environmental protection) (China)

Ionkini Technology (GZ) CO.Ltd.(China)

Car Air Purifier market is dominated by major key players. Many key players are looking to expand their product portfolio in different application segments and they are planning to set up new units in South East Asia region and in China to reduce the total manufacturing cost.

Segmentation:

The Global Car Air Purifier Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region.

Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 58 market data tables and figures in 86 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Car Air Purifier Market information from 2016 to 2022“

Regional Analysis

The global car air purifier market is spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific as well as Rest of the World (RoW). Among this Asia Pacific region is dominating the Car Air Purifier market followed by Asia Pacific. Car air purifier manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and Europe. The two regions are also the major consumers of car air purifiers. In 2015, Europe and China held a major share respectively in the global consumption market. In the future, it is predicted that global car air purifier’s demand will keep increasing as more and more awareness of pollution hazards to health. Some regions, such as China and India, will become the most potential market for car air purifiers. Market participants think that car air purifier market will also face fiercer competition in the coming years