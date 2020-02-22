Car Air Purifier Market Global Recent Study Including Top Vendors, Applications and Strategies 2022

Car air purifier is a device which removes contaminant from the air inside the car cabin and refreshes the air by emitting negative ions, and by using HEPA filters, photo-catalyst, electrostatics and UV lamp technologies air purifiers are designed for vehicles which tend to utilize the negative ions, ozone or fan powered designed technologies like HEPA.

Companies are introducing air purifiers for car which operates on different air purification technologies at a time to fulfil the demand of highly efficient car air purifiers which is driving overall growth of the market. The health awareness about air pollution related to cars has become a major driver encouraging higher car air purifier sales. Rise in health problems among people mainly asthma and allergies due to polluted air is also supporting the growth of the market. Hence the global car air purifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2016-2022.

Cheap price and portability of lighter type air purifier driving its sales in market. It is popular among smokers as it significantly reduce smoke and odour present inside car cabin. Ionizer emits negative ions which increase the sense of well-being and mental clarity by removing and debilitating effect of excessive positive ions inside car. There is a growing awareness of risks of air pollution as well as respiratory problems which can effect on mental health, cardiovascular condition and child development is helping the growth of the market In 2011, global car air purifier sales was 232 million units. While in 2016, it increased to 329 million units with an average increase rate of 7.34% during 2011-2016. These factors will play a key role in the growth of Car Air Purifier market at the CAGR of 6.4% during 2016-2022.

Top Manufacturers:

PHILIPS

SHARP

Panasonic

Agcen

VOSSON

Purafil

Cixi Landsign Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd.

Jingcheng Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd.

Huizhou Peak Points Technology Co., Ltd



Car Air Purifier Application Analysis:

Car air purifier majorly used in private vehicles compare to commercial vehicles. Private vehicle application of car air purifier contributes more than 65% market share and it’s growing at the rate of 6.5% during period 2016-2022. Car air purifier application is mainly dominated by private and commercial vehicles only, other application such as in home or hospital are declining at the rate of -2.26% as consumers are being very specific while choosing air purifier for home, offices and hospitals.

Geographical Analysis:

The global car air purifier market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). Among this Asia Pacific region is dominating the Car Air Purifier market followed by Asia Pacific. Car air purifier manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and Europe. The two regions are also the major consumers of car air purifiers. In 2015, Europe and China took 30% and 59% share respectively in the global consumption market. In the future, it is predicted that global car air purifier’s demand will keep increasing as more and more awareness of pollution hazards to health. Some regions, such as China and India, will become the most potential market for car air purifiers. Market participants think that car air purifier market will also face fiercer competition in the coming years.

