Car Air Fresheners Market – Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Car Air Fresheners to Boost Market at 3.60% CAGR

Demand for car fresheners in North America is projected to increase due to rise in consumer confidence, result of economic recovery, and strategic marketing efforts by key market players. Car freshener has now become an important product in the automotive after-market in North America. Spending on discretionary consumer goods increased in the region between 2012 and 2013 due to recovery of the economy in the U.S. and Canada. This trend is likely to continue in these markets over the next six years, which would drive impulse buying of car fresheners in North American consumers.

car air freshener market will be supported by constant product innovations and innovative marketing strategies by key players across North America. Demand for organic/natural car-freshener products would drive the innovations in product offerings by large players in this market. Furthermore, longer hours spent in cars and trucks have created a need for attractive and chemical-free car freshener products among consumers in North America.

Car air fresheners are sold through a variety of retail channels. Companies with strong distribution networks will dominate the North American car fresheners market and enjoy market leadership. Mass-market channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, auto repair/ auto wash shops, and carwash stations and automotive shops are among the most preferred retail channels for the sale of car-freshener products. The car air fresheners market in North America is expected to experience significant shift from synthetic car air fresheners to organic car air fresheners during the forecast period.

