Car Air Filter Market: Circumventing Contaminants Entry into Engines Helps to Grow in Staturere

Fact.MR report on the global car air filter market forecasts that the global car air filter market will touch a value of nearly US$ 9,916 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period. Proper quantity of oxygen needed in complete combustion has great influence on efficiency, effluents and life of engine. Though the air contaminants such as fumes, dirt, smog and other suspended particles are invisible, it is detrimental to engine and are capable of damaging engine components.

Given air intake is a sort of open loop system, the Hobson’s choice so as to circumvent contaminants entry into engines is the use of air filter. Apart from swaying performance of the engine, contaminated air escalates fuel consumption and exhaust fumes that are detrimental to the environment. As such, air filter is known to clean all pre-combustion air and supply if free from contaminants.

Car air filter has been growing in stature for it propels engine’s durability, helps with flow management and has overall noise, vibration and harshness standards. The car air filter is expected to keep emissions in check over stipulated period without glitches.

When it comes to shielding the engine from excessive wear, car air filter is expected to have high filtering efficiency and proper maintenance activity. Meanwhile, soaring sale of cars is anticipated to have positive influence in the growth of car air filter market. However, growing traction for electric vehicles may derail the growth of Car air filter market.

Car Air Filter Market: Overview

This report provides an exhaustive analysis on car air filter market which is based on quantitative and qualitative assessment. Furthermore, the report elucidates the drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, which have bearing on the growth of car air filter market. Besides, the report also encompasses segregation of the market to provide a comprehensive analysis of the car air filter.

The report encompasses illustrative executive summary and market overview section. The car air filter market overview section delineates major trend analysis, Porters’ Five Force Analysis, value chain analysis. Predominantly, Porters’ Five Force Analysis offers deep dive analysis on competitive scenario of the car air filter market. Besides, the report on car air filter incorporates the market outlook and attractiveness analysis. Further, the report also elucidates pricing analysis and market value projection to provide holistic view of the market. The report focuses on macroeconomic factors such as profitability of enterprises and economic outlook. Moreover, the macroeconomic factors also provides an in-depth assessment on inflation and deflation. The report also peruses into the complex eco-system and risk mitigation to further elucidate the car air filter market.

Cabin Air Filter Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 4,550 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the cabin air filter segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 4,550 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Cabin air filter segment is expected to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

OEM Car Air Filter Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the OEM car air filter segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 1,910 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The OEM car air filter segment is expected to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by the year 2017.

Car Air Filter Market: Competitive Landscape

A thorough analysis of competitive scenario of the car air filter market is underpinned by a comprehensive analysis of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Further, the report deals with financial overview, company overview, recent development, sales footprint, product portfolio and key differentiator.

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global car air filter market through 2022, which include Freudenberg & Co. KG, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Champion Laboratories, Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., General Motors, MAHLE GmbH, UFI Filters Spa and Alco Filters Ltd.

