Capsule Endoscopy Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.

Asia, following Middle East, takes production market share of 22% and the sales market share over 28%. China is an important market of Capsule Endoscopy in Asia, accounting for 11% production market share and 12% sales market share of global market.

In 2018, the global Capsule Endoscopy market size was 170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Capsule Endoscopy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Given Imaging

Olympus

RF

CapsoVision

IntroMedic

Jinshan Science & Technology

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMOS Photosensitive Chip

CCD Photosensitive Chip

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

For Small Intestine

For Visualization of the Colon

For Stomach

Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capsule Endoscopy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capsule Endoscopy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

