Capsule Endoscopy Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.2% and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Capsule Endoscopy Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Capsule Endoscopy Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 116 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Capsule Endoscopy uses a swallowed video capsule to take photographs of the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared of residual food and bacterial debris with the use of laxatives or purges very similar to the laxatives and purges used before colonoscopy.

The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

Scope of the Report:

Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.

Asia, following Middle East, takes production market share of 22% and the sales market share over 28%. China is an important market of Capsule Endoscopy in Asia, accounting for 11% production market share and 12% sales market share of global market.

The global Capsule Endoscopy market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 280 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Capsule Endoscopy.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741538-global-capsule-endoscopy-market-2019-by-company-regions

This report studies the Capsule Endoscopy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Capsule Endoscopy market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Given Imaging

Olympus

RF

CapsoVision

IntroMedic

Jinshan Science & Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CMOS Photosensitive Chip

CCD Photosensitive Chip

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Small Intestine

For Visualization of the Colon

For Stomach

Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3741538-global-capsule-endoscopy-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Capsule Endoscopy

1.2 Classification of Capsule Endoscopy by Types

1.2.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Capsule Endoscopy Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 CMOS Photosensitive Chip

1.2.4 CCD Photosensitive Chip

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 For Small Intestine

1.3.3 For Visualization of the Colon

1.3.4 For Stomach

1.3.5 Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

1.4 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Capsule Endoscopy (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Given Imaging

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Given Imaging Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Olympus

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Olympus Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 RF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 RF Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 CapsoVision

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CapsoVision Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IntroMedic

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IntroMedic Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Jinshan Science & Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Jinshan Science & Technology Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Capsule Endoscopy Market 2019 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Capsule Endoscopy Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 116 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Capsule Endoscopy uses a swallowed video capsule to take photographs of the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared of residual food and bacterial debris with the use of laxatives or purges very similar to the laxatives and purges used before colonoscopy.

The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

Scope of the Report:

Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.

Asia, following Middle East, takes production market share of 22% and the sales market share over 28%. China is an important market of Capsule Endoscopy in Asia, accounting for 11% production market share and 12% sales market share of global market.

The global Capsule Endoscopy market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 280 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Capsule Endoscopy.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741538-global-capsule-endoscopy-market-2019-by-company-regions

This report studies the Capsule Endoscopy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Capsule Endoscopy market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Given Imaging

Olympus

RF

CapsoVision

IntroMedic

Jinshan Science & Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CMOS Photosensitive Chip

CCD Photosensitive Chip

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Small Intestine

For Visualization of the Colon

For Stomach

Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3741538-global-capsule-endoscopy-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Capsule Endoscopy

1.2 Classification of Capsule Endoscopy by Types

1.2.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Capsule Endoscopy Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 CMOS Photosensitive Chip

1.2.4 CCD Photosensitive Chip

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 For Small Intestine

1.3.3 For Visualization of the Colon

1.3.4 For Stomach

1.3.5 Other(For Esophagus, etc.)

1.4 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Capsule Endoscopy Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Capsule Endoscopy (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Given Imaging

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Given Imaging Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Olympus

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Olympus Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 RF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 RF Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 CapsoVision

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CapsoVision Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IntroMedic

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IntroMedic Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Jinshan Science & Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Jinshan Science & Technology Capsule Endoscopy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com