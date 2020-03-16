Capsule Endoscopy 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Capsule Endoscopy (CE) is a process which make use of the smallest wireless camera that captures image of the patient’s digestive tract. Through this technique, the doctors are able to see through small intestine. Also, capsule endoscopy is utilized for situations where the doctor needs to check out the causes of ailments like diagnose cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding, screening polyps as well as monitoring celiac. These are the major factors that are positively influencing the Global Capsule Endoscopy Market growth. Others positive factors including supportive government initiatives, rising demand for accurate and faster diagnostics tools for treating colorectal cancer, along with rising prominence of gastrointestinal diseases are helping in augmenting the global market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

On the basis of component, the global capsule endoscopy market is classified into capsule endoscopy data recorders, capsule endoscope, capsule endoscopy workstations, and others. Based on its endoscope type, the market is bifurcated into neuro-endoscopes, cystoscopies, and others. On the basis of its product, the market is divided into esophageal capsule, colon capsule, and small bowel capsule. Based on its application, the market is categorized into intestine disease, Crohn’s disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, and others. Lastly, based on its end-user, the market is classified as clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global capsule endoscopy market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

IntroMedic (South Korea), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Capsovision (U.S.), Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology (China), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global capsule endoscopy market.

