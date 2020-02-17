CAPSULE COFFEE MACHINES GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 SALES, SUPPLY AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2023

Capsule coffee machine is a new kind of coffee machine. Capsule coffee machine manufacturers put the coffee in a sealed aluminum or plastic capsule in advance, then filling it with nitrogen to ensure freshness, so the users can finish the brewing process simply by put the capsule in the capsule coffee machine. Compared with the ordinary coffee machine, this operation is more simply, the volume is lighter, and its costs are cheaper.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Capsule Coffee Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.

Generally, the main machine system is close source system or open source system, but we expects open source system will gradually increase due to the capsule coffee machine industry competition gradually intensified.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Capsule Coffee Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.6% over the next five years, will reach 12700 million US$ in 2023, from 6400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nescafe

Philips Senseo

Keurig

Tassimo

illy

Lavazza

Dualit

Eupa

AAA

Pacific Coffee

Starbucks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Closed Source System

Open Source System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

