Caps and Closure Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Caps and Closure Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Caps and Closure Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Caps and Closure Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cap and closures are small devices used to seal containers or bottles. They latch containers and prevent them from leaking internal material. Caps and closures have become an integral constituent of packaging. It builds attractive appearance and brand diversification in the product. Caps and closures enhance the product life and preserves products.

The global Caps and Closure market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Caps and Closure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caps and Closure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Closure Systems International

Pact Group Holdings

Plastics Corporation

Crown Holdings

Jabil Packaging Solutions

AptarGroup Inc.

Zip-Pak

Berry Plastics Corp

Segment by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Tin-plated

Plastic

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes and Paint

Cosmetic

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Caps and Closure Manufacturers

Caps and Closure Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Caps and Closure Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Caps and Closure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Caps and Closure

1.2 Caps and Closure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Caps and Closure Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Steel

1.2.3 Aluminum

1.2.4 Tin-plated

1.2.5 Plastic

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Caps and Closure Segment by Application

1.3.1 Caps and Closure Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Dyes and Paint

1.3.5 Cosmetic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Caps and Closure Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Caps and Closure Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Caps and Closure Market Size

1.5.1 Global Caps and Closure Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Caps and Closure Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Caps and Closure Business

7.1 Closure Systems International

7.1.1 Closure Systems International Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Closure Systems International Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Pact Group Holdings

7.2.1 Pact Group Holdings Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pact Group Holdings Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Plastics Corporation

7.3.1 Plastics Corporation Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Plastics Corporation Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Crown Holdings

7.4.1 Crown Holdings Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Crown Holdings Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jabil Packaging Solutions

7.5.1 Jabil Packaging Solutions Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jabil Packaging Solutions Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AptarGroup Inc.

7.6.1 AptarGroup Inc. Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AptarGroup Inc. Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zip-Pak

7.7.1 Zip-Pak Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zip-Pak Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Berry Plastics Corp

7.8.1 Berry Plastics Corp Caps and Closure Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Caps and Closure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Berry Plastics Corp Caps and Closure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

