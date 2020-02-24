Caprylic Acid Market Size, Top Key Players, Industry Share, Rising Trends and Future Scope till 2023

Caprylic Acid Market Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the global caprylic acid market are McKinley Resources Inc. (US), Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLK Oleo (Malaysia), Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Merck KGaA (Germany), Vigon International (US), Wilmar BioEthanol (Australia), Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore), Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp (US), Hydrite Chemical Co. (US), Interfat (Spain), and Procter & Gamble (US).

Caprylic Acid Market Segmentation:

The global caprylic acid market has been segmented on the basis of end-user, source, and region.

Based on end-user, the global caprylic acid market has been segregated into personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, fertilizer, chemicals, and others.

Considering the source of raw material, the global caprylic acid market has been categorized as coconut oil, palm oil, mammal milk, and others.

The global caprylic acid market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Caprylic Acid Market Regional Analysis:

The global caprylic acid market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global caprylic acid market in 2018. This is mainly due to the increased use of the product in the cosmetics and food & beverage industries in South Korea, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

North America and Europe are the other substantial markets for caprylic acid. The rising demand for organic personal care and cosmetic products coupled with rising health-consciousness among consumers is likely to propel the growth of the caprylic acid market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding hygiene in the food & beverage industry and rising disposable incomes resulting in the increased purchase of organic personal care products are expected to fuel market growth in North America. The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the regional market growth. Lastly, the caprylic acid markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

