Caprolactam Market 2019 Leading Players: BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Kuibyshevazot Ojsc, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Global Caprolactam Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2016-2022. Caprolactam is used in various end user industries such as tire cords, films & coatings, consumer goods, wires & cables, monomer castings and molding engineered components and others.

Caprolactam is an organic compound with the molecular formula ((CH2)5CNH). It is a colorless solid and a lactam of caproic acid. Caprolactam possess irritant properties and is mildly toxic. Growing demand for caprolactam is due to it is as a raw material to produce Nylon 6 fibers and Nylon 6 resins coupled with continuing growth in end use industries are some of the major factors expected to support the country’s caprolactam market during the forecasted period.

Caprolactam Market Leading Players:

BASF SE,

Honeywell International Inc,

Kuibyshevazot Ojsc,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Limited),

Lanxess Ag,

Royal DSM N.V.,

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.,

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited,

UBE Industries,

China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC)

Competitive Analysis:

Companies including BASF and DSM are integrated across numerous stages of the value chain. These companies are engaged in raw material production, which are consumed for manufacturing caprolactam. Integration across numerous stages of the value chain results in continuous raw material supply including ammonia and cyclohexane

BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KuibyshevAzot OJSC and DSM dominated the global caprolactam market share in 2016.

Caprolactam Market Segmentation:

The global caprolactam market is majorly segmented on the basis of source and end-use.

Based on source of caprolactam the market is segmented into phenol, toluene and cyclohexane.

Similarly, on the basis of end-use the market is classified into textile yarns, textile stiffeners, film coatings, synthetic leather, plastics, plasticizers and others.

Regional analysis:

The Asia-Pacific caprolactam market is expected to grow at the CAGR 4.8% due to high production growth rate in the automotive industry in the region. The report estimates the size of the caprolactam market, both in terms of volume and value. Asia-Pacific caprolactam market is estimated to reach USD 10,102 million by 2022. The key driver of the market is the growing demand from the automotive, electrical & electronics market

China’s demand for caprolactam has been growing at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high-speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. MRFR analysis China’s economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, and industry structure.

