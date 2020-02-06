Capnography Equipment Market to Touch US$615.6 mn by 2020

The global capnography equipment market has been studied by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to hold a probable characterization driven by the existence of prominent players such as Nonin Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Dragerwerk AG, and Covidien, plc. On account of the development of capnography equipment navigated by technology, most players operating in the market could be involved in conducting research-related tasks. This has been anticipated to help them manufacture novel offerings to attend to the swiftly-changing needs of end users.

According to the market intelligence publication penned by TMR, the global capnography equipment market could attain a valuation of US$615.6 mn by the end of 2020. Sidestream capnographs, a sub-classification by product, have been predicted to register a noteworthy growth in the market for capnography equipment. On the regional front, North America could have an upper hand in the market, taking in view its sizable share achieved in the recent past.

Technological Transformation Promotes Reliability and Efficacy of Capnography Equipment

The authors of the report have identified some crucial factors of growth deemed significant for the world capnography equipment market. Over the course of a past few years, there is a weighty trend taking shape in the market that signifies the progressively sophisticated nature of capnography equipment. The transformation to improved functions has been expected to have set the tone for their increased reliability and efficacy. Capnographs have always been a vital component of essential health monitoring tools that are engaged during anesthesia or intensive care. A capnogram could be put in place to measure the level of the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the arterial blood and also the exhaled and inhaled concentration of the gas.

More factors have been envisaged to be responsible for a tangible growth in the world capnography equipment market in the near future. A wide scope of regulatory guidelines related to sedation procedures have already been introduced by government bodies and the medical sector. This could augur well for the marker to record a healthy growth rate. Furthermore, the demand for effective treatment options amid the growing prevalence of respiratory ailments has been projected to enhance the growth rate of the market.

Inexpensive Replacements Barricade Rise in Demand for Capnography Equipment

Despite all the support received from favorable growth factors, the international capnography equipment market has been foreseen to be hindered by a slack in demand. This could be due to the accessibility to low-priced alternatives to capnographs such as pulse oximeters. The availability of substitutes at a cheaper amount has been forecasted to obstruct the market to reach a higher growth rate.

However, such restraints of the international capnography equipment market could be held at bay by taking advantage of worthwhile business opportunities developing in the less developed nations of Asia Pacific and Latin America. The emerging economies of the world have been continually struggling with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This could open up new prospects for capnography equipment manufacturers. Apart from the commanding product type market, i.e. sidestream capnographs, microstream capnographs could increase the demand for capnography equipment on the back of multiple advantages such as their use in neonatal and non-intubated patient care.

