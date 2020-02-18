Capnography Devices Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, and Demand

The market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements, and rising government initiatives.

Based on component, the capnography devices marked is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others. OEM modules held the largest share in this market, accounting for 44.6% in 2017. The largest share is attributed to its ability of making etCO2 or CO2 monitoring simple and accurate, even in the smallest and most portable monitors.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/capnography-devices-market/report-sample

Based on application, the capnography devices market is classified into emergency medicine, critical care, procedural sedation, pain management and others. During the historical period, emergency medicine was the largest application area of these devices, with 25.5% contribution in 2017. The use of capnography devices increases the safety of sedating patients in emergency departments.

During the forecast period, the capnography devices market is projected to witness fastest growth in APAC, with a CAGR of 19.7%. This is due to increasing need for efficient respiratory monitoring systems for treating respiratory diseases, supported by growing awareness, rising number of government initiatives, and increasing incidents of preterm birth in the region.

Moreover, increase in geriatric population, that is prone to various chronic diseases contributes to higher adoption of capnography devices in developing regions. Local presence of manufacturers and well-established distribution networks of major players in this region also supports the market demand. Various companies, including Schiller AG, and Medtronic plc, are distributing their products through distribution networks present in developing countries, such as China and India.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=capnography-devices-market

In order to increase market share, key players of the capnography devices industry are seeking partnerships and acquisitions to provide more effective solutions. For instance, in February 2018, Medtronic plc and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), an eight-hospital network in Northeastern Pennsylvania, announced a five-year strategic partnership with the aim to cover more than 70 major medical conditions and reducing the cost of care of 500,000 patients in Northeast Pennsylvania by $100 million. One of the programs aimed to reduce respiratory compromise related adverse events by making use of Microstream capnography technology.

Some of the other key players operating in the capnography devices industry are Diamedica (UK) Limited, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Edan Instruments, Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Becton, Dickinson and Company.