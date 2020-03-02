Capacitive Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Global Capacitive Sensor Market Information, by Sensors (Proximity, acceleration, humidity, position), by end user (Automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace and defense, medical) – Forecast 2018-2027

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of capacitive sensor are- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) 3m company (U.S.), Alps Electric (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Cirque Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.) among others.

Market Synopsis of Capacitive Sensor Market

A capacitive sensor is a type of proximity sensor which detects nearby objects through electrical field generated by the sensor. The sensing technology is based on capacitive coupling in which the input capacitance is obtained from the human body. A capacitive sensor can be constructed by combination of plates which holds the electric charge. Capacitive sensors have the ability to adjust sensitivity or threshold level of the input. The increase in sensitivity results in greater operating distance. Temperature, humidity and dirt can cause effect in case of big changes in sensitivity.

The Capacitive Sensors Market can be categorized on the basis of targets such as conductive and non-conductive capacitors. Metal and liquids such as water, blood are mainly targeted in conductive capacitors which are having high di-electric strength. The non-conductive category acts as insulator to the electrode of sensors. Materials with high di-electric such as dust, water and paper affect the sensing distance. When a voltage is applied, electric field is emitted from every surface of the conductor, behind the sensing area the probe is used to collect the emitted signals and helps in detection or unlocking the device.

The global capacitive sensor market is anticipated to grow rapidly through the forecast period. The increase in usage of consumer electronics embedded with finger print technology in the devices is driving the market. The increasing use of scratch resistant glasses in consumer electronics and the decrease in size of the capacity sensors are fuelling the market growth. The shortage in materials such as Indium tin oxide which is used for manufacturing of sensors is hindering the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Components: Audio & amplifiers, Data Converters, Clocks and Timers, Microcontrollers among others.

Segmentation by Sensors: Proximity, acceleration, humidity, position among others.

Segmentation by end user: Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Lighting, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, medical among others.

Note- Only qualitative information will be provided for segment Components.

Regional Analysis:

Currently North America is dominating the market of capacitive market due to high demand for the consumer electronics product as well as from healthcare industry. US is leading the market in North America with highest market share. Europe stands as second biggest market for capacitive market. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with high CAGR and expected to lead the market by the end of forecasted period.

Industry News

In the May 2016, Infineon Technologies announced the collaboration with IMEC to produce CMOS sensor for automotive industry.

In the March 2016 3m company unveils the capacitive multi touch displays for large format digital signage and retails displays.

In October 2015, Microchip Technology announced the expansion plan for sensing products.

The reports also cover brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Capacitive Sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

